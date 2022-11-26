Corentyne businessman dies after water tank explosion, another injured

By Malisa Playter- Harry

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old businessman was on Friday killed when a concrete water tank he and another person were contracted to clean exploded.

The dead man has been identified as Oliver France of No. 51 Village, Corentyne, Berbice while the injured man has been identified as 31-year-old Jamal Rose of No. 53 Village, Corentyne.

Police said that the men were contracted to clean the tank at the home of Onika Thompson at Leeds, No.50 Village, Corentyne and at about 09:30h, the tank exploded.

France who was in the tank at the time of the explosion was badly injured. He died on his way to the Port Mourant Hospital. Rose, on the other hand, was taken to the Skeldon Hospital where he remains a patient.

Kaieteur News understands that the tank was at an elevated level and because it was leaking, the men applied tar inside the tank to seal the leakage. That reportedly did not prevent the tank from leaking and in an effort to find another solution; the men used gasoline to remove the tar.

Police said that sparks from a power tool being used nearby pitched to the area where the gasoline was applied in the tank, causing the explosion.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, blood stained concrete debris was scattered all over and a black tank was also partially damaged. Broken louver glass was also seen all around the area where the explosion occurred.

Though the owner of the home declined to speak with reporters, Kaieteur News was reliably informed that at the time of the explosion, France was in the tank while Rose was at the top.

Meanwhile, France’s sister-in-law, Christshal Ward said her mother told her of the tragic news. “I was at the station with my mother and she come in and said Oliver dead and I said you talking sheer madness,” the distraught woman recounted.

She told the media that upon her family’s arrival at the location, France and Rose were not there. “When we got there, we only saw blood and stuff. We didn’t get to see them…,” she said.

Rose’s mother, Delma Lowenfield, said that she was told that her son was injured and that he was taken to the hospital. She had no other details of the accident.

Kaieteur News understands that France, a father of four had just over a year ago returned to Guyana from the United States of America to reside. This newspaper understands France owned a disco and bar at No. 51 Village but would take on several contracting jobs in and around his community.

Investigations into the explosion are continuing and police said CCTV footage is being reviewed to ascertain what transpired.