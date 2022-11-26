Burglars cart off with $300,000 worth in items from Bath Settlement stall

Kaieteur News – Burglars carted off with a number of items collectively valuing approximately $300,000 from a Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice (WCB) stall.

Reports are that the bandits entered Shiv’s Copy Center, Bill Payments, Catering Corner, and Boutique located at Stall 18 at Bath Settlement, WCB Public Road between Wednesday night and Thursday morning and stole a number of items including footwear, perfumes, flash drives, memory cards and $10,000 in cash.

The Stall’s owner Shivanie Noone told Kaieteur News that she received a phone call on Thursday morning alerting her to the stall being open. Upon hearing this, she contacted the Fort Wellington Police Station. Two ranks from the Police Station accompanied her to her stall.

Noone said when she arrived at the stall, the locks were broken. The upset woman said when she entered her stall, she noticed a large quantity of male and female clothing missing. Her storeroom was emptied and a number of footwear, perfumes, flash drives, and memory cards were all missing.

The woman told Kaieteur News that she had left $10,000 in the stall; that too was taken by the thieves.

Noone explained that her stall was also littered with empty food and drink packages. The thieves also discarded hangers used to display the clothing in the boutique. She disclosed that the men apparently used a hammer to gain entry to her stall. The hammer was left on the scene.

The frustrated and angry woman told this publication that she had taken a loan from a bank and three persons to open her boutique. She said she is unsure how she’d be able to repay her debt now that all her items have been stolen.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.