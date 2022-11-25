Vendor charged with attempted murder

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old vendor was on Wednesday charged with attempted murder when he appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, David Forde of Lot 553 ‘C’ Field Sophia East Coast Demerara (ECD) and New Road, Essequibo Coast, reportedly stabbed a 30-year-old man identified as Roy Thorne called ‘Short Boss’ on Sunday.

Kaieteur News understands that on the day in question, Forde had an argument with Thorne, a singer of Lot 38 Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). During the argument, Forde reportedly whipped out a knife and stabbed ‘Short Boss’ to the abdomen. The injured man was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where he remains hospitalized.

On Wednesday, when Forde appeared in Court, he was not required to plea to the offence and was granted bail in the sum of $750,000 despite objections by the Prosecutor.

Forde is required to present himself every Monday and Wednesday to the Charity Police Station. He is scheduled to return to court on December 8, 2022.