Vendor charged with attempted murder

Latest update November 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old vendor was on Wednesday charged with attempted murder when he appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court.
The accused, David Forde of Lot 553 ‘C’ Field Sophia East Coast Demerara (ECD) and New Road, Essequibo Coast, reportedly stabbed a 30-year-old man identified as Roy Thorne called ‘Short Boss’ on Sunday.
Kaieteur News understands that on the day in question, Forde had an argument with Thorne, a singer of Lot 38 Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). During the argument, Forde reportedly whipped out a knife and stabbed ‘Short Boss’ to the abdomen. The injured man was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where he remains hospitalized.
On Wednesday, when Forde appeared in Court, he was not required to plea to the offence and was granted bail in the sum of $750,000 despite objections by the Prosecutor.
Forde is required to present himself every Monday and Wednesday to the Charity Police Station. He is scheduled to return to court on December 8, 2022.
Exxon Cutting Guyana Cake | A Message from Glenn Lall
Nov 25, 2022– Kicks off December 14 Kaieteur News – The third edition of the KFC Goodwill Tournament was officially launched at the sponsor’s head office on Vlissingen Road, yesterday, and is set...
Nov 25, 2022
Nov 25, 2022
Nov 25, 2022
Nov 25, 2022
Nov 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – The consensus of persons who are not supportive of the PNC is that its current leader, Aubrey Norton... more
Kaieteur News – There is an old saying in Guyana. “You cannot put a little boy to do a big man’s job” What is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]