Latest update November 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Vendor charged with attempted murder

Nov 25, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old vendor was on Wednesday charged with attempted murder when he appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court.

David Forde

The accused, David Forde of Lot 553 ‘C’ Field Sophia East Coast Demerara (ECD) and New Road, Essequibo Coast, reportedly stabbed a 30-year-old man identified as Roy Thorne called ‘Short Boss’ on Sunday.

Kaieteur News understands that on the day in question, Forde had an argument with Thorne, a singer of Lot 38 Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).  During the argument, Forde reportedly whipped out a knife and stabbed ‘Short Boss’ to the abdomen. The injured man was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where he remains hospitalized.

On Wednesday, when Forde appeared in Court, he was not required to plea to the offence and was granted bail in the sum of $750,000 despite objections by the Prosecutor.

Forde is required to present himself every Monday and Wednesday to the Charity Police Station. He is scheduled to return to court on December 8, 2022.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Exxon Cutting Guyana Cake | A Message from Glenn Lall

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament launched

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament launched

Nov 25, 2022

– Kicks off December 14 Kaieteur News – The third edition of the KFC Goodwill Tournament was officially launched at the sponsor’s head office on Vlissingen Road, yesterday, and is set...
Read More
Richarlison turns on style as silky Brazil see off Serbia

Richarlison turns on style as silky Brazil see...

Nov 25, 2022

IGG starts today – Guyana, Suriname reignite age-old rivalries

IGG starts today – Guyana, Suriname reignite...

Nov 25, 2022

Den Amstel win West Demerara zone

Den Amstel win West Demerara zone

Nov 25, 2022

GHB launches 2022 Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Festival

GHB launches 2022 Diamond Mineral Water Indoor...

Nov 25, 2022

GTA/Nexgen Golf ‘Putt 4 Million$’ Fun Day in Region Five a Huge Success

GTA/Nexgen Golf ‘Putt 4 Million$’ Fun...

Nov 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]