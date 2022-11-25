Toy gun bandit slams shop owner’s head with scale weight during robbery

Latest update November 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Three armed bandits armed with a toy gun on Tuesday used a scale weight to assault a pensioner during a robbery at his grocery shop located in 15th Street Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The robbery, according to police, took place around 16:00hrs. Investigators were told that the men pulled up in a car and invaded the shop armed with knives and a gun. They held the owner (name provided) and his elderly wife at gunpoint and forced them to hand over all the cash they had. The bandits also ransacked the place and forced them to hand over quantity of gold jewellery as well.
The victim tried to put up a resistance but one of the bandits located a scale weight and dealt him a blow to the head before making good their escape in a waiting car. A 911 call was made and police showed up at the scene quickly and found out that the men had dropped their firearm behind but it reportedly turned out to be a fake gun. The elderly man was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he received a number stitches for the injury he sustained.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, the couple related that this is not the first time they have been robbed but this was the most violent attack they had suffered. Since the robbery happened the couple has not reopened their shop for business because they are fearful that the bandits might return. Commander of East Bank Police Division, Mahendra Singh has taken note of the couple claim’s that bandits have been targeting them and assured that he will do his best to track down the culprits. However, he is advising victims to report crimes when they happen. “Sometimes when crime happens, victims do not report these matters and ranks would be unaware of what is happening in the community,” Singh said.
