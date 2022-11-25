Suriname accredits new Guyanese Ambassador

Latest update November 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi on Wednesday accepted Letters of Credence from Virjanand Depoo accrediting him Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the Republic of Suriname.
Ambassador Depoo replaces former Ambassador Keith George who served in that capacity for a number of years.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a Press Release on Thursday said that Ambassador Depoo has over thirty years of service in the public and private sectors in the fields of education, business, and community service.
The newly appointed Ambassador was welcomed by President Santokhi who reaffirmed Suriname’s commitment to strengthening relations with Guyana.
The accreditation ceremony was also attended by Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Albert Ramdin, International Business and International Cooperation of Suriname, Mrs. Mellisa Santokhi-Seenacherry, First Lady of the Republic of Suriname, Mrs. Sandra Depoo, Spouse of Ambassador Depoo, and Ms. Malvie Talbot, First Secretary of the Embassy of Guyana in Suriname.
