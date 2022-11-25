Latest update November 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Suriname accredits new Guyanese Ambassador

Nov 25, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi on Wednesday accepted Letters of Credence from Virjanand Depoo accrediting him Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the Republic of Suriname.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the Republic of Suriname, Virjanand Depoo shakes hands with Suriname’s President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi

Ambassador Depoo replaces former Ambassador Keith George who served in that capacity for a number of years.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a Press Release on Thursday said that Ambassador Depoo has over thirty years of service in the public and private sectors in the fields of education, business, and community service.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the Republic of Suriname, Virjanand Depoo presents his Letters of Credence to Suriname’s President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi

The newly appointed Ambassador was welcomed by President Santokhi who reaffirmed Suriname’s commitment to strengthening relations with Guyana.

The accreditation ceremony was also attended by Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Albert Ramdin, International Business and International Cooperation of Suriname, Mrs. Mellisa Santokhi-Seenacherry, First Lady of the Republic of Suriname, Mrs. Sandra Depoo, Spouse of Ambassador Depoo, and Ms. Malvie Talbot, First Secretary of the Embassy of Guyana in Suriname.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Exxon Cutting Guyana Cake | A Message from Glenn Lall

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament launched

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament launched

Nov 25, 2022

– Kicks off December 14 Kaieteur News – The third edition of the KFC Goodwill Tournament was officially launched at the sponsor’s head office on Vlissingen Road, yesterday, and is set...
Read More
Richarlison turns on style as silky Brazil see off Serbia

Richarlison turns on style as silky Brazil see...

Nov 25, 2022

IGG starts today – Guyana, Suriname reignite age-old rivalries

IGG starts today – Guyana, Suriname reignite...

Nov 25, 2022

Den Amstel win West Demerara zone

Den Amstel win West Demerara zone

Nov 25, 2022

GHB launches 2022 Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Festival

GHB launches 2022 Diamond Mineral Water Indoor...

Nov 25, 2022

GTA/Nexgen Golf ‘Putt 4 Million$’ Fun Day in Region Five a Huge Success

GTA/Nexgen Golf ‘Putt 4 Million$’ Fun...

Nov 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]