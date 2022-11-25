Latest update November 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Richarlison turns on style as silky Brazil see off Serbia

Nov 25, 2022 Sports

LUSAIL, QATAR, (Reuters) – Brazil outclassed Serbia 2-0 in their World Cup opener yesterday as Richarlison’s second-half goals, including a spectacular overhead kick, propelled the five-times champions to the top of Group G.

Richarlison created his own bicycle kick in a moment of pure brilliance to the delight of the Selecao fans. (AFP via Getty Images)

The Tottenham Hotspur forward has been in fine form when wearing the golden yellow kit of Brazil this year and he opened the scoring with an easy tap-in before doubling the lead with his acrobatic effort.

Tite’s decision to go with four forwards – Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha and Richarlison – in his attacking lineup paid off handsomely as the South Americans dominated the match and made Serbia work hard every time they went forward.

On this evidence, Brazil will take some beating at the World Cup after finding their rhythm in the second half.  (FIFA via Getty Images)

Vinicius used his acceleration to good effect to constantly beat his man while Neymar, playing in a free role, often found pockets of space, but a well-drilled Serbian defence kept Brazil at bay in the first half.

Serbia had been sweating over the fitness of their all-time top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic but coach Dragan Stojkovic named him in the starting lineup.

Unlike Brazil’s forward line, however, which threatened from all sides, the Fulham striker found himself isolated up front with little service.

The Brazilians celebrate one of Richarlison’s goals.

The second half was one-way traffic as Brazil shifted through the gears, Richarlison and Neymar wasting gilt-edged chances inside the box and Alex Sandro and Casemiro sending long-range efforts against the woodwork.

The breakthrough came just after the hour from brilliant work by Neymar to find Vinicius, whose initial shot was saved by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, but Richarlison was in the right place to tap in the rebound for his first World Cup goal.

Serbia had been playing conservatively up to that point and had no choice but to pour forward, which gave Brazil more space and the second goal from Richarlison brought the biggest roar of the night from the Brazilian contingent.

As Richarlison attempted to control a cross from Vinicius, the ball popped up over his head and he leapt up in the air to volley home a bicycle kick and seal the win for Brazil.

Switzerland are second in the group after they beat Cameroon 1-0 and Serbia are bottom.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Exxon Cutting Guyana Cake | A Message from Glenn Lall

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament launched

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament launched

Nov 25, 2022

– Kicks off December 14 Kaieteur News – The third edition of the KFC Goodwill Tournament was officially launched at the sponsor’s head office on Vlissingen Road, yesterday, and is set...
Read More
Richarlison turns on style as silky Brazil see off Serbia

Richarlison turns on style as silky Brazil see...

Nov 25, 2022

IGG starts today – Guyana, Suriname reignite age-old rivalries

IGG starts today – Guyana, Suriname reignite...

Nov 25, 2022

Den Amstel win West Demerara zone

Den Amstel win West Demerara zone

Nov 25, 2022

GHB launches 2022 Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Festival

GHB launches 2022 Diamond Mineral Water Indoor...

Nov 25, 2022

GTA/Nexgen Golf ‘Putt 4 Million$’ Fun Day in Region Five a Huge Success

GTA/Nexgen Golf ‘Putt 4 Million$’ Fun...

Nov 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]