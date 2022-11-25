Police seeking public’s help in identifying body found at UG Access Road in January

Latest update November 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is currently seeking the public’s help in identifying the body of man found on January 14 last lying along the University of Guyana (UG) Access Road.
Investigators believe that man might have been the victim of a hit-and-run accident. The bruises and other visible injuries seen on his body were consistent with that of an accident victim. Ranks however, have been unable to confirm their suspicion with an autopsy because no relative has come forward to identify his remains.
Almost a year has passed since he was found and Police are now asking the public to assist them in identifying his remains. According to a Facebook post made by GPF, the body belongs to an elderly slim built man of African descent. He is about five feet nine inches tall. The remains were found clad in a multi-coloured flower shirt, grey trousers and a pair of black sneakers. If anyone knows who he might be they can make contact with police or identify his remains at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
