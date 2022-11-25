Name mix-up causes accident victim to go missing for days

Kaieteur News – A name mix-up resulted in an accident victim going missing for four days.

The victim, 68-year-old Dennis Emmanuel, of Charlotte Street, Georgetown was reportedly found alive and receiving treatment for multiple injuries to his body at the New Amsterdam Hospital, Berbice, Region Six.

Emmanuel had left his home on Saturday and drove up to Berbice in his red wagon presumably to visit his relatives but never returned. His son, Gary Emmanuel, became worried and started querying about his whereabouts. Relatives told him that his dad had left the area to return but Gary began fearing the worse after he received information that his father might have been involved in a car crash en route to Georgetown.

He was even privy to a video of the crash scene and quickly identified his father’s wrecked car. Gary soon learnt that his father had collided with a Toyota Allion in Berbice. The video painted a horrific scene, two occupants from the Allion were seen lying on the roadways groaning in pain. The person recording the video could be heard saying that someone still trapped in his father’s car and was still alive.

Gary told Kaieteur News that he travelled to Berbice immediately and visited all the hospitals-including the New Amsterdam Hospital but was told that no one by his father’s name was a patient at any of the hospital. He even visited Police Stations and was told the same thing. Gary even visited a few morgues but still could not locate his dad.

Frustrated and fearing that his father was already dead and is probably lying in some funeral home waiting to be identified, Gary turned to the media for help.

A few Reporters posted a missing person report on their Facebook pages and a day later, Gary received word that his father might be a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital. Gary returned to the hospital and this time he was successful in locating his missing father. Speaking with Kaieteur News on Thursday, Gary said that he was told that his father was taken into the hospital and registered with a different name and that is the reason why he was unable to locate him the first time.

According to Gary, his father sustained multiple bruises and a head injury but is recovering well.