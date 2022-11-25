GTA/Nexgen Golf ‘Putt 4 Million$’ Fun Day in Region Five a Huge Success

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Tourism Authority under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce ‘All Sectors One Tourism’ hosted the first of the six region Putt for Million$ contest in Region Five at the Blairmont Estate Ground on Sunday. Hundreds turned out to see the best of local tourism as ‘old’ (cricket) met ‘new’ (golf) and a grand time was had by all as several persons came within inches of winning the biggest prize in golf history and Blairmont pulled off a thrilling last minute victory.

Director of Tourism Kamrul Baksh was on hand to kick off the Inaugural Putting Event and Family Fun Day and was warmly received and cheered on by the West Berbice crowd as he too almost made the Putt. “We see these regional events as being the key to the successful development of local tourism and golf is the latest addition to our sports tourism promotion. With the efforts by Nexgen Golf and the response from you all here today, it is obvious that we must continue to support golf in the coming years.”

Kevon Jawahir, PE Teacher from Rosignol Secondary, Frank Blair, Brandon Bess and the physical education students of Rosignol Secondary school as part of their SBA, were the organizers of the event that saw six 10/10 cricket teams participating in the tournament with Blairmont pulling off a thrilling come from behind win in the last few balls. Names of teams participating were Young Warriors, Lusignan, D’Edward, Blarimont, Number 48 Village, and Corentyne Achievers.

Nexgen Golf’s Aleem Hussain thanked all the sponsors, players, Blairmont Estate Ground staff and supporters including the Jawahir family and Rosignol students who worked hard to make the event a success and echoed the sentiment expressed by the GTA Director as he promised to continue the expansion of golf activities around the country.

The persons winning prizes in the putting contest were: Adrian Sukhwa, Dexter Razack, Hardat Edwards (2), Rashad Hussain (2), Kevin Aleerahoo (3), Balram Persaud.

Local businessman Panko Steel sponsored the graduating CSEC class from Rosignol Secondary School in the putting contest and pledged his support for the event in Albion.

Over 230 persons are now eligible to win the $100,000 Comfort Sleep prize package and with millions in cash and prizes still on the line, the contest will continue at the Anna Regina Car Park and Linden Town Center on Saturday November 26th and Albion Sports Complex and Georgetown on Sunday November 27th.

All contestants have to do to win is make one, two or all three putts to walk away with cash or one of the many prizes donated by Comfort Sleep, Service Guyana, Nations University, Farfan & Mendes, Pegasus Hotel & Suites, Twins Manufacturing Chemists, Marriott Hotel, Wanderlust Tours, Kosmos, Giftland Mall, Nayeli Spa, Ride Along Guyana, Black Water Adventures, Elite Kayaking, Toolsie Persaud, Da Silva’s Optical, Beacon Cafe, Progressive Auto Rental, ReminiScent, Royal Chicken and GTT that include several mattresses and 12,000 btu air-conditioners, vacuum cleaners, tour packages, Canje River cruises, Kayaking, gift baskets, dinners, lunches, hotel rooms, jet ski rides, scholarships to Nations University, GTT services, and much, much more.

Nexgen Golf Academy is also giving away over $10M in gift vouchers that allows for a lesson with Teaching Professional Aleem Hussain and one hour of play at the Academy (a $3,500 value that includes all equipment and balls).

Information on the events, times, locations and prizes is available on the Nexgen Golf Academy, GTA and Ministry of Tourism websites and social media platforms.