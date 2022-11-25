GHB launches 2022 Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Festival

Kaieteur News – Under a week remains before the commencement of the much anticipated Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) 2022 Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival, which will take place at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from December 1 – 4.

This was confirmed during the event’s launching ceremony yesterday at the Guyana Cricket Club (GCC) Pavilion, where GHB Vice President Tricia Fiedtkou, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) Brand Manager Larry Wills, TCL Guyana Commercial Manager Kristoff Henry, Banks DIH’s Brand Manager Jeff Clement and Banks DIH’s Communication Officer Troy Peters were present.

The tournament is to feature three teams from Trinidad and Tobago that will match skills with their Guyanese counterparts in the Men’s, Women’s and Veterans Divisions.

Speaking at the launch, Fiedtkou said, “Unbelievably it has already been three years since we last held our Annual Diamond Mineral Water International hockey Festival. Of course you know that this is because of covid-19 pandemic.”

DDL is the event’s Gold sponsor, new partner TCL Guyana Inc. is onboard as the Silver sponsor while Banks DIH has occupied the post of Bronze sponsor. Fiedtkou was very appreciative of the sponsors and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport for the unwavering support that has made the event successful throughout the years.

Following her brief synopsis of the tournament, the Vice President revealed the incentives that will see the winners of both male and female divisions receive US$2,500 while the runners up have to settle for US$1,000. For the veterans, the champions cart off with US$1,000 while the runners up receive incentives.

Wills stated, “We at Demerara Distillers Limited are once again very [very] happy to be a part of this journey of hockey in Guyana. We believe in developmental aspects of sports in Guyana; hockey is no different. We’ve been with this tournament from the inception and will continue as the years goes on. Now we’re very comfortable, we’re very proud and we’re very happy about the way the tournament has been organised and managed by the Guyana Hockey Board. We are confident that there will be no hiccups just like previous years and that fans will come out and support and enjoy some beautiful games.”

In Henry’s brief’s remarks, the disclosed, “We’re [TCL] pleased to be on board and join the sponsors of this prestigious event. In a nutshell TLC Guyana opened doors in 2018 for a joint venture with John Fernandes Ltd and TLC SA Switzerland. We have recognized the hard work of the Guyana Hockey Board and applaud them in being able to continue staging this annually since 2004.”

Meanwhile, Peters told the small gathering that Banks DIH has been looking for new frontiers to explore with squash and hockey being among the latest sports to garner the support of the company. Being a hockey player for a number of years, Peters anticipates an exciting return and also knows that the Hockey Board will do their best for the event, which is being hosted for the 18th year.