Drunk driver slapped with three charges after assaulting Police Officer

Latest update November 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old Tailor of Best Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was on Thursday charged with the offences of Driving under the Influence (DUI), assaulting a Peace Office, and Disorderly Behavior.
Nicholas Balkishun was arrested on Wednesday. Videos of Balkishun assaulting and verbally abusing the Police Officer, were shared on social.
The man, who pleaded guilty, appeared virtually before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Wales Magistrates’ Court.
Police in a Press Release said that Balkishun was fined $10,000 for assaulting a Peace Officer, $10,000 for Disorderly Behaviour and $7,500 for the DUI charge.
On November 28, it is expected that the Tailor will be charged with Use of Abusive Language and Damage to Property Charges at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Court.
Exxon Cutting Guyana Cake | A Message from Glenn Lall
Nov 25, 2022– Kicks off December 14 Kaieteur News – The third edition of the KFC Goodwill Tournament was officially launched at the sponsor’s head office on Vlissingen Road, yesterday, and is set...
Nov 25, 2022
Nov 25, 2022
Nov 25, 2022
Nov 25, 2022
Nov 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – The consensus of persons who are not supportive of the PNC is that its current leader, Aubrey Norton... more
Kaieteur News – There is an old saying in Guyana. “You cannot put a little boy to do a big man’s job” What is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]