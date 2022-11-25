Drunk driver slapped with three charges after assaulting Police Officer

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old Tailor of Best Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was on Thursday charged with the offences of Driving under the Influence (DUI), assaulting a Peace Office, and Disorderly Behavior.

Nicholas Balkishun was arrested on Wednesday. Videos of Balkishun assaulting and verbally abusing the Police Officer, were shared on social.

The man, who pleaded guilty, appeared virtually before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Wales Magistrates’ Court.

Police in a Press Release said that Balkishun was fined $10,000 for assaulting a Peace Officer, $10,000 for Disorderly Behaviour and $7,500 for the DUI charge.

On November 28, it is expected that the Tailor will be charged with Use of Abusive Language and Damage to Property Charges at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Court.