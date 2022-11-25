Den Amstel win West Demerara zone

Kaieteur News – Den Amstel easily brushed aside Uitvlugt 2 – 0 to win the West Demerara zone in the Inter-Ward fraction of the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament.

Played at the National Track and Field Centre on Wednesday, Ruben Dainty (15’) and Andrew Hector (90+) scored in their side’s easy win as the knock-out format tournament culminated.

In the third-place match, Pouderoyen defeated Stewartville 4 – 1.

With the West Demerara zone completed, the Region 3 team will be selected, comprising of the zone’s best players, to vie for the chance to lay claim to the President’s Cup trophy in the Regional tournament.

At the Regional Tournament, each player will receive $80,000 for their participation, with the captain and head coach receiving $100,000 in a one-off payment.

For every match won up to the quarter-finals, teams will pocket $200,000 and teams reaching the semi-finals are set to collect $400,000.

The winning team will take home $2M and second-place $1M.

The inaugural President’s Cup tournament is a collaborative effort between the Government of Guyana, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation. (Rawle Toney)