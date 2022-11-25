Body of missing US Tourist recovered

Kaieteur News – The body of Thomas Carstens Jr. the United States of America (USA) citizen, who reportedly went missing after the boat he was in capsized during a fishing trip in Region Nine, was recovered on Thursday.

Police on Thursday confirmed that his body was found in an area way up the Rupununi River which is a tributary of the Essequibo River. The body is being transported to Annai which is also located in Region Nine.

Kaieteur News had reported that Carstens Jr. was a guest at the Kanuku Eco-Lodge Resort located in Region Nine and on Tuesday around 10:30hrs he had left the Eco-Lodge with a boat captain/ tour guide whose identity is still unknown and another tourist whose identity is also unknown to go upriver for a fishing sport.

The trio was expected to return to the Lodge at about 18:00hrs that day but did not. Police sources had revealed to this publication that around 19:00hrs that day after the boat did not return, a search party was launched and they went up the river and at about 20:00hrs, they found two people; the boat captain and the other tourist on a large rock in the river.

The two related to investigators that while going up the river, the boat capsized and everyone was hurled into the river where they began swimming to survive and that they came upon a large rock in the river where they took safety and awaited help. The two further reported that they did not see in which direction Carstens Jr. went.

Following the disappearance of Carstens Jr., the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce had noted in a release that persons should ensure that their tours and tour operators are approved by the Guyana Tourism Authority. They noted that a list of approved operators is published on its website at mintic.gov.gy/approved-tour-operators and the Guyana Tourism Authority’s Facebook page. The Ministry stated that tours which are unregulated and not approved by the Authority many times do not have the necessary safety systems and protocols in place. An investigation has since been launched into the fatal incident.