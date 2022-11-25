2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament launched

– Kicks off December 14

Kaieteur News – The third edition of the KFC Goodwill Tournament was officially launched at the sponsor’s head office on Vlissingen Road, yesterday, and is set to kick off on December 14 at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Witnessing the significant ceremony were KFC’s Marketing Manager Pamela Manasseh, Petra Director Troy Mendonca, NSC Chairman Kashif Muhammad, Allied Arts Physical Education Officer Kurt Braithwaite and Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Public Relations Officer, Keeran Williams.

Mendonca was very appreciative of all the entities involved in getting one of the country’s revered schools football tournaments on the front burner once again. He added that preparations are going swimmingly and they anticipate a very well contended event.

The head of the organising team further stated that the two foreign teams will boost the level of competition and give a good account of where Guyana’s youths are at the school competition stage.

Meanwhile, Manasseh said, “On behalf of Beharry restaurant holding, KFC Guyana is pleased to take part in this occasion for the third time. This contest amplifies everything our company stands for, it’s not only to aid in the athletic development of our youths but to also impart valuable life lessons like how we get along with others. We are thrilled to be a part of this event and we wish the participants the very best.”

The supportive entities, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, NSC, GFF and Ministry of Education disclosed that they were adamant in partnering with Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inc. and the Petra organisation to assist in the successful hosting of another edition.

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers League Champion and runner up, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary and Golden Grove Secondary School, will meet with Defending champions Annai Secondary School, Desrey Fox (Waramadong) Secondary School, Trinidad and Tobago’s Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Champion, St Benedict’s College, and SVB Academy out of Suriname.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Shiva Boys’ Hindu College were the inaugural champions in 2018, while the second edition of the tournament was hosted in 2019 and won by Annai Secondary, who clinched the title from Lodge Secondary, in the finale. After that, the dreaded pandemic forced the tournament into a hiatus.

The tournament is billed to culminate on December 23.