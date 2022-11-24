Latest update November 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Windies bowlers fight back to restrict Prime Minister’s XI to 297-7 in four-day warm-up match

Nov 24, 2022

SportsMax – West Indies bowlers toiled early but struck back late to restrict Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI to 297-9 from 89.3 overs at the end of the first day of their four-day match at Canberra yesterday.

Alzarri Joseph led the West Indies fightback.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, the Prime Minister’s XI got a solid start as openers Matt Renshaw and Marcus Harris shared in an opening stand of 134 inside 42 overs.

Jayden Seales broke the partnership when he had Harris caught by Kyle Mayers for 73.

Renshaw made 81 for the Prime Minister’s XI, who also benefitted from 55 from the bat of Peter Handscomb as the home side looked set for a score above 400 at 250-4.

However, Roston Chase led the West Indies fightback when he dismissed Aaron Hardie for 23 and then removed Handscomb as the Prime Minister’s XI slipped to 253-6.

Alzarri Joseph then bowled Ashton Agar for 33, Michael Neser for 10 and Joel Paris for two with the last ball of the day to finish with figures of 3-52 from 17.3 overs.

Chase’s two wickets in 21 overs cost 72 runs while Kemar Roach, Mayers and Raymon Reifer had one wicket each.

Japan stun wasteful Germany in dramatic World Cup comeback

McKinnon, Latchana and Qualander emerge victorious after weekend’s G.S.S.F’s Practical Shoot

Windies bowlers fight back to restrict Prime Minister’s XI to 297-7 in four-day warm-up match

Ninvalle anticipates competitive IGG

Coach Cameron looking to reclaim IGG b/ball title

Police Force continues to reward outstanding performers within their ranks

