US tourist missing after boat capsizes during fishing trip in Reg.9

Kaieteur News – A search is now underway for Thomas Carstens Jr. a citizen of the United States of America (USA) who reportedly went missing after the boat he was in capsized during a fishing trip in Region Nine.

Information reaching Kaieteur News revealed that Carstens Jr. was a guest at the Kanuku Eco Lodge Resort located in Region Nine. Police sources close to the investigation related to this publication that on Tuesday around 10:30hrs Carstens Jr. left the Kanaku Eco Lodge with a boat captain/ tour guide whose identity is still unknown and another tourist whose identity is also unknown to go upriver for a fishing sport.

Kaieteur News understands that the resort is surrounded by the Essequibo River where the men reportedly went fishing. The trio was expected to return to the Lodge at about 18:00hrs that day but did not. Sources stated that around 19:00hrs after the boat did not return, a search party was launched and they went up the river and at about 20:00hrs, they found two people, the boat captain and the other tourist on a large rock in the river.

They related to investigators that while going up the river, the boat capsized and everyone was hurled into the river where they began swimming to survive and that they came upon a large rock in the river where they took safety and awaited help. They two further reported that they did not see in which direction Carstens Jr. went. A search is now ongoing for Carstens Jr. who has not been seen since.

Following the disappearance of Carstens Jr., the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce in a release said that persons should ensure that their tours and tour operators are approved by the Guyana Tourism Authority.

They noted that a list of approved operators is published on its website at mintic.gov.gy/approved-tour-operators and the Guyana Tourism Authority’s Facebook page. The Ministry stated that tours which are unregulated and not approved by the Authority many times do not have the necessary safety systems and protocols in place.

“Following the unfortunate events at Orinduik in October and now this report of a missing person in the Rupununi, the government commenced a searching inquiry into these tragic incidents, in which the operations of all stakeholders, including the relevant authorities will be examined. A key feature of this review is a consultation with tour operators and related regulatory agencies, scheduled for December 13, aimed at developing Standard Operating Procedures and emergency measures for all tours,” the release noted.

Back in October, Kaieteur News had reported that a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer went missing while on a tour at the Orinduik Falls. The officer, Gladstone Haynes reportedly went swimming at the falls when he went missing; his body was discovered three days in the vicinity of the Orinduik Falls.