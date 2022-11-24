Latest update November 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

US Ambassador hosts senior citizens

Nov 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch recently hosted fifty Guyanese senior citizens at her residence for a Thanksgiving luncheon.

The event was sponsored by the American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana (AMCHAM Guyana), the embassy said in a press release.

Us Ambassador to Guyana Sarah Ann Lynch interacting with senior citizens of Guyana   

Ambassador Lynch commended AMCHAM Guyana on maintaining its annual tradition to spread Thanksgiving cheer to the elderly community and underscored the role of AMCHAM Guyana and the wider business community in engaging in social service initiatives for senior citizens as part of their corporate social responsibility.

For the past two years, while facing the COVID-19 pandemic, AMCHAM Guyana provided care packages to a number of elderly care homes.  President of AMCHAM Guyana, Devindra Kissoon, noted that the organization was pleased to show appreciation to Guyana’s senior citizens who have contributed immensely to its development.  The Ambassador gratefully noted, “I believe Americans share many values with the Guyanese people, including respect for our seniors.  The history and wisdom that you possess is a national treasure, and I want to thank you all for coming today to share some of that history and wisdom.”

