Latest update November 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Deh gat certain sports which are rich people sports and deh gat certain sports which are poor people sport. Now when dem boys speak about rich people and poor people, dem nah mean that poor people don’t go to dem bourgeois sports. In fact, without de patronage of de poor people, dem rich people sports would flop.
Certain sport does be considered rich people sport because poor people could only afford to be spectators and not participants. Last week, dem rich people had dem fun with motor racing. And dem big boys was there and received ovation because de government help motor racing sport with new tarmac.
But every Sunday morning, dem poor people does gat to be hiding and dodging de police. Dem does gather pon Cuffy Square and when dem feel de police nat around, dem does hustle with dem dray cart race. Now dis is poor people sport and de government does try fuh suppress rather than support it like how dem supporting motor racing.
Dem boys see dray cart and goat racing as poor people sports. But it can become, along with bird whistling, tourist attractions. So dem boys calling pon de President fuh regularize dray cart racing and fuh promote goat racing and bird whistling competitions.
Dem poor people sport gat nuff money already in it. Million dollar bet does pass pon a Sunday morning, pon Homestretch Avenue. So money is nat de problem. De problem is recognition of dem poor people sports.
Dem boys know Prezzie does wake up early. Dem boys inviting he to Cuffy Square pon a Sunday morning.
Talk half. Leff half!
