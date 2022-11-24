One more COVID-19 death, 4 persons in ICU

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old woman from Region Six is the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which on Wednesday reported that as a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,284.

Meanwhile, in its updated COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry said it recorded 10 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 71,558. The new cases were detected in Region Four which recorded seven new cases, Region Six which recorded two, and Region Three which only detected one.

The dashboard data shows that four patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), six persons are in institutional isolation, 91 in home isolation and one is in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 70,173 persons have recovered from the virus.