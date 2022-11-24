Ninvalle anticipates competitive IGG

– Opening ceremony set for tonight at National Stadium

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, is anticipating a competitive Inter Guiana Game (IGG) between Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana.

The November 25-27 IGG, which features student-athletes at U20 level, will make a return for the first time since it was last hosted in 2017 in Paramaribo.

This time around, the three countries will compete in the disciplines of Track and Field, Badminton, Cycling (male only), Volleyball, Lawn Tennis, Football (female only), Table Tennis, Swimming, and Basketball.

The National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue, the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora, the National Aquatic Centre, the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and National Gymnasium are the venues being used.

The return of the IGG is a manifestation of a promise made by President Irfaan Ali and Suriname’s Head-of-State, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, following discussions last August during a State visit to Guyana.

During President’s Santokhi four-day visit, discussions were held on a series of areas to strengthen bilateral agreements, including sports.

The return of the Inter-Guiana Games according to President Ali, is part of the Guyana and Suriname ‘People to People’ partnership, which he said is “bringing our people together, in a safe space that they can share and appreciate each other.”

Ninvalle was tasked with meeting his counterparts in Suriname and French Guiana to finalize plans for the IGG, and speaking to Kaieteur News yesterday, the country’s Director of Sport said things are “still a job in process but it will culminate with a very successful IGG.”

“It’s the first time we will be having nine disciplines. It is the first time that we will be having over 400 athletes and officials, so it’s a huge task that we have undertaken but we have a dedicated staff and support to make this a memorable event,” Ninvalle said.

However, though anticipating keen rivalry, Ninvalle said, “We expect to be friendly, and at the end we expect the three Guianas to have a stronger bond.”

Meanwhile, the stage is set for a gala opening ceremony tonight from 7:00 pm at the Guyana National Stadium, where officials from the three countries are expected to deliver remarks.

The IGG, which started in 1967, is used to foster a good relationship between the three Guianas.