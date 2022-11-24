New $28.7M primary school for Swan Village

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education on Tuesday commissioned for the first time ever a new primary school valued $28.7 million in the Amerindian community of Swan, located along the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway.

The Ministry in a release said that the building and commissioning of the school signify the commitment of the Ministry by extension the Government in working towards building, expanding and improving educational facilities across Guyana and to reduce inequities.

With the new school, children who reside in the community will no longer need to travel to the communities such as Yarrowkabra and Kuru Kururu to attend school. There are presently 106 pupils enrolled at the primary school along with six teachers, the release stated.

In her feature address, Minister Manickchand said that the commissioning is a promise fulfilled. She explained that after assuming office, she along with Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal visited the community and one of the issues raised was the absence of a primary school in the community.

She added that her Ministry is committed to providing equal and equitable educational opportunities for students across the country.

“Our commitment to you is that as a government, we will not only put the money into infrastructure, but we also must make sure we’re monitoring to get results from your children. If you get Yarrowkabra Secondary, you must be able to go there and get Grade Ones, Twos and Threes. That is our aim and our commitment to you,” the Minister said on Tuesday.

In his brief remarks, Minister Dharamlall noted that the commissioning of the school is part of the government’s plan to ensure all communities are developed.

“So this is how our government is working, making sure that all communities are developed properly, with schools, health facilities with all of the amenities, utilities, and now you also have the internet at your primary school,” he said.

Swan village chairman, Mr. Fenton Ragunath on Tuesday expressed gratitude for having the newly built school in the community.