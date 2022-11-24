New $28.7M primary school for Swan Village

Latest update November 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education on Tuesday commissioned for the first time ever a new primary school valued $28.7 million in the Amerindian community of Swan, located along the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway.
The Ministry in a release said that the building and commissioning of the school signify the commitment of the Ministry by extension the Government in working towards building, expanding and improving educational facilities across Guyana and to reduce inequities.
With the new school, children who reside in the community will no longer need to travel to the communities such as Yarrowkabra and Kuru Kururu to attend school. There are presently 106 pupils enrolled at the primary school along with six teachers, the release stated.
In her feature address, Minister Manickchand said that the commissioning is a promise fulfilled. She explained that after assuming office, she along with Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal visited the community and one of the issues raised was the absence of a primary school in the community.
She added that her Ministry is committed to providing equal and equitable educational opportunities for students across the country.
“Our commitment to you is that as a government, we will not only put the money into infrastructure, but we also must make sure we’re monitoring to get results from your children. If you get Yarrowkabra Secondary, you must be able to go there and get Grade Ones, Twos and Threes. That is our aim and our commitment to you,” the Minister said on Tuesday.
In his brief remarks, Minister Dharamlall noted that the commissioning of the school is part of the government’s plan to ensure all communities are developed.
“So this is how our government is working, making sure that all communities are developed properly, with schools, health facilities with all of the amenities, utilities, and now you also have the internet at your primary school,” he said.
Swan village chairman, Mr. Fenton Ragunath on Tuesday expressed gratitude for having the newly built school in the community.
Exxon Cutting Guyana Cake | A Message from Glenn Lall
Nov 24, 2022AFP – Japan stunned Germany 2-1 in their World Cup opener yesterday, punishing the four-time champions for not taking their chances after they dominated the first half. The German team covered...
Nov 24, 2022
Nov 24, 2022
Nov 24, 2022
Nov 24, 2022
Nov 24, 2022
Kaieteur News – On Monday, November 7, Parliament met to pass the amendment that will remove mandatory prison sentence... more
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force has a major problem on its hands. The Force needs to nip it in the bud early;... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]