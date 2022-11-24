Govt. to spend $30M more on $41M police command centre

Kaieteur News – Having awarded a $41 million contract back in June for the construction of a Police Command Centre in Region Five, the Ministry of Home Affairs is now looking to spend an additional $30 million for infrastructure works to be executed at that same building.

This is according to the recent opening of bids, where a total of three contractors have applied to carry out the infrastructural works, which is estimated to cost $30,775,370. In June, during the signing of several capital projects for the year, the Ministry had awarded a $41,777,190 contract to ACE Construction Service & Investment to build the Command Centre, where works are ongoing.

Also opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, is the project to improve the drainage capacity at Ogle and Liliendaal. This Ministry of Agriculture project is one being financed by the World Bank. Phase One of the project is estimated to cost $1,467,231,630.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Infrastructure works for Command Operations Region Five.

Ministry of Public Works

Design and build proposals for Government Complex, Region 4 for Lots 1&2.

Ministry of Agriculture

Phase 1-Drainage Intervention – Rehabilitation of Lot 1 – Liliendaal & Lot – 2 Ogle Drainage Catchment Areas, Region Four.

Supply, delivery and installation and testing of Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer.

Ministry of Education

Supply and delivery of one new – SUV vehicle for operations and field use.