Govt. rolls out plans to help fight Gender-Based Violence

Latest update November 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services will be rolling out a series of activities commencing on Friday in observance of 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).
The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that the activities will commence on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and will conclude on December 10, the International Human Rights Day.
The series of activities are being hosted under the theme, “UNITE! Activism to end violence against women and girls,” will get underway with a grand launch on Camp and Lamaha Streets from 16.00 hours on Friday. Dubbed ‘Orange Avenue,’ the launching will see subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, members of Cabinet and International representatives taking part in a tree wrapping exercise, paint for purpose and a mini exhibition. Persons are encouraged to wear something orange.
The following day, the public will assemble at Camp and Lamaha Streets to begin a march over to the National Park where a grand rally, featuring performances from Vanita Willie, Omiaha Hall and Signature productions coupled with a pop-up market by women. Immediately after, a family picnic is expected to be done in the National Park, demonstrating a loving and nurturing exercise that families can take part in to build stronger bonds.
One of the premier events, ‘DefendHer,’ will take place on December 4 at the Police Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary where the Ministry has collaborated with MAXIDO adult self-defence training to provide a free and open seminar to women 16 years and older to learn several techniques to defend themselves.
Another key feature is the invincible games, which features a host of sports for persons with disabilities on December 3 and We Lift, lifting women out of domestic violence on December 9 in Linden. Among the other initiatives planned include the engagement on Guyana’s CEDAW Report, a nationwide consultation on the new Family Violence Act, campaigns to raise awareness against sexual violence, bullying, body shaming, cyber abuse, elderly abuse and domestic violence and men.
