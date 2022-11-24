Latest update November 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Body of second mining surveyor recovered

Nov 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Police in Bartica on Tuesday recovered the remains of Germaine La Rose – one of two mining surveyors who went missing after a metal boat they were in sank in the Mazaruni River, Region Seven on November 10 last.

His remains were found almost one week after the body of his colleague, Terrance Thomas, was recovered. An autopsy confirmed that Thomas had died by drowning.

According to reports, La Rose a resident of Canvas City, Linden, Region Ten and Thomas of Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown were former employees of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

