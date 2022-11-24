Albouystown businessman found shot to death

Kaieteur News – Police on Wednesday were called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a businessman at his Punt Trench, Dam Albouystown, Georgetown home.

Based on information reaching Kaieteur News, the man was identified as Raymond Ramcharran, 56 and allegedly shot himself with a 9MM pistol. Neighbours recalled hearing an explosion close to 15:00hrs, coming from the man’s home followed by screams. They then recalled seeing an ambulance pulling up shortly after. When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, paramedics were inside checking the man’s vitals and when they could not find any signs of life, they pronounced him dead.

Investigators and crime scene experts began their work soon after. Kaieteur News understands that Ramcharran was killed by a single bullet. Police identified a gunshot wound under his chin. There were no signs of the bullet exiting his body however, there was a bump close the centre of his head suggesting that it may have entered below his chin and the fragments became lodged in his skull. A licensed 9mm caliber firearm was also found next his body.

Family members were reluctant to share any details with the press but this newspaper learnt that police are working along with a theory that Ramcharran allegedly shot himself in the presence of his relatives who were home at the time. His workers who turned up at his house after receiving the devastating news said that they are in a state of shock. One of them recalled speaking with him just moments before his death. Investigations are ongoing.