Latest update November 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

260 traffic-related cases in traffic enforcement exercises this month

Nov 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Police have recorded over 260 traffic-related offences since its Christmas security programme commenced.

A motorcyclist pulled over for not wearing a safety helmet

Motorcycle without front number plate.

According to the Guyana Police Force enforcement exercises and routine patrols around the regions recorded over 260 road related cases in this month. Reports from the GPF show that the traffic enforcement exercises conducted ranks found approximately 69 cases of prohibition of tinted vehicle, 47 cases of obscured ID mark on Motor Vehicles (front/rear), 28 unlighted motor vehicles (front/rear) and 26 cases of persons failing to wear seatbelts.

There are 19 cases reported of drivers breaching the condition of prescribed fitness, 16 unlicensed motor vehicles and 15 uninsured motor vehicles. Furthermore, police said they have processed 15 cases of persons breaching traffic lights and 15 cases of motor cyclists driving without safety helmets.

A police rank conducting a traffic enforcement exercise.

Additionally, there were 12 recorded breaches of provisional license and seven cases of drivers breaching insurance. There were four drivers who were caught breaching one-way roads and a total of nine unlicensed drivers recorded so far in this month. Police also recorded cases of dangerous driving, failing to confirm to signs, obstruction, permitting of unlicensed driver, vehicles crossing solid yellow lines and DUI.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Exxon Cutting Guyana Cake | A Message from Glenn Lall

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Japan stun wasteful Germany in dramatic World Cup comeback

Japan stun wasteful Germany in dramatic World Cup comeback

Nov 24, 2022

AFP – Japan stunned Germany 2-1 in their World Cup opener yesterday, punishing the four-time champions for not taking their chances after they dominated the first half. The German team covered...
Read More
McKinnon, Latchana and Qualander emerge victorious after weekend’s G.S.S.F’s Practical Shoot

McKinnon, Latchana and Qualander emerge...

Nov 24, 2022

Windies bowlers fight back to restrict Prime Minister’s XI to 297-7 in four-day warm-up match

Windies bowlers fight back to restrict Prime...

Nov 24, 2022

Ninvalle anticipates competitive IGG

Ninvalle anticipates competitive IGG

Nov 24, 2022

Coach Cameron looking to reclaim IGG b/ball title

Coach Cameron looking to reclaim IGG b/ball title

Nov 24, 2022

Police Force continues to reward outstanding performers within their ranks

Police Force continues to reward outstanding...

Nov 24, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]