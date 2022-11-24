260 traffic-related cases in traffic enforcement exercises this month

Latest update November 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police have recorded over 260 traffic-related offences since its Christmas security programme commenced.
According to the Guyana Police Force enforcement exercises and routine patrols around the regions recorded over 260 road related cases in this month. Reports from the GPF show that the traffic enforcement exercises conducted ranks found approximately 69 cases of prohibition of tinted vehicle, 47 cases of obscured ID mark on Motor Vehicles (front/rear), 28 unlighted motor vehicles (front/rear) and 26 cases of persons failing to wear seatbelts.
There are 19 cases reported of drivers breaching the condition of prescribed fitness, 16 unlicensed motor vehicles and 15 uninsured motor vehicles. Furthermore, police said they have processed 15 cases of persons breaching traffic lights and 15 cases of motor cyclists driving without safety helmets.
Additionally, there were 12 recorded breaches of provisional license and seven cases of drivers breaching insurance. There were four drivers who were caught breaching one-way roads and a total of nine unlicensed drivers recorded so far in this month. Police also recorded cases of dangerous driving, failing to confirm to signs, obstruction, permitting of unlicensed driver, vehicles crossing solid yellow lines and DUI.
