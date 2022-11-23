Voting gan become like opening a bank account

Kaieteur News – By de time de riggers done with de election system, it gan gat rules like de AMLCFT laws. Going to de polling station gan be like go to de bank fuh open a new account.

Dem get ketch cheating de election and dem trying fuh hide dem shame by shedding blame pun de system. But is nat de system is de problem; is de mwah trying fuh cheat de system.

Is like if a thief man come in yuh house. And when he get ketch, he blame you fuh not grilling yuh windows. Dat is how barefaced de riggers are. Dem blaming de system fuh dem cheating habits.

Yuh gan gat to produce two forms of photo identification. Yuh national identification card gan can’t wuk. In order to vote yuh gan also need proof of address, a job letter from your employee and, to add insult to injury letter from your Doctor to show dat you are not dead and letter from de passport office fuh show yuh still in Guyana.

If yuh pass dat test yuh still gat fuh go through de finger print machine. If de machine stick, nor nah wukking, yuh can’t vote. Dat is de type of safeguards wah de riggers want fuh protect de elections system.

But dem boys know dat deh gat an easier way. Ban de riggers from tekking part in de elections and deh nah gan gat no problem. De International Olympic Committee (IOC) did ban Russian athletes from participating in de Olympics because of cheating. So nutting wrang with banning cheaters from we elections.

Talk half. Leff half!