Voting gan become like opening a bank account

Latest update November 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 23, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – By de time de riggers done with de election system, it gan gat rules like de AMLCFT laws. Going to de polling station gan be like go to de bank fuh open a new account.
Dem get ketch cheating de election and dem trying fuh hide dem shame by shedding blame pun de system. But is nat de system is de problem; is de mwah trying fuh cheat de system.
Is like if a thief man come in yuh house. And when he get ketch, he blame you fuh not grilling yuh windows. Dat is how barefaced de riggers are. Dem blaming de system fuh dem cheating habits.
Yuh gan gat to produce two forms of photo identification. Yuh national identification card gan can’t wuk. In order to vote yuh gan also need proof of address, a job letter from your employee and, to add insult to injury letter from your Doctor to show dat you are not dead and letter from de passport office fuh show yuh still in Guyana.
If yuh pass dat test yuh still gat fuh go through de finger print machine. If de machine stick, nor nah wukking, yuh can’t vote. Dat is de type of safeguards wah de riggers want fuh protect de elections system.
But dem boys know dat deh gat an easier way. Ban de riggers from tekking part in de elections and deh nah gan gat no problem. De International Olympic Committee (IOC) did ban Russian athletes from participating in de Olympics because of cheating. So nutting wrang with banning cheaters from we elections.
Talk half. Leff half!
Criminals or people who looking out for your best interest?
Nov 23, 2022By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The French Guiana delegation arrived yesterday, excited for Friday’s start of the Inter Guiana Games that will see them taking on Guyana and Suriname in...
Nov 23, 2022
Nov 23, 2022
Nov 23, 2022
Nov 23, 2022
Nov 23, 2022
Kaieteur News – I suffered serious ailments recently and with my personal budget I had to travel to Georgetown Public... more
Kaieteur News – A young boy lives in the countryside with his family. His father is a Cow Herder and also a farmer.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]