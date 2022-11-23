Latest update November 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Voting gan become like opening a bank account

Nov 23, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – By de time de riggers done with de election system, it gan gat rules like de AMLCFT laws. Going to de polling station gan be like go to de bank fuh open a new account.

Dem get ketch cheating de election and dem trying fuh hide dem shame by shedding blame pun de system. But is nat de system is de problem; is de mwah trying fuh cheat de system.

Is like if a thief man come in yuh house. And when he get ketch, he blame you fuh not grilling yuh windows. Dat is how barefaced de riggers are. Dem blaming de system fuh dem cheating habits.

Yuh gan gat to produce two forms of photo identification. Yuh national identification card gan can’t wuk. In order to vote yuh gan also need proof of address, a job letter from your employee and, to add insult to injury letter from your Doctor to show dat you are not dead and letter from de passport office fuh show yuh still in Guyana.

If yuh pass dat test yuh still gat fuh go through de finger print machine. If de machine stick, nor nah wukking, yuh can’t vote. Dat is de type of safeguards wah de riggers want fuh protect de elections system.

But dem boys know dat deh gat an easier way. Ban de riggers from tekking part in de elections and deh nah gan gat no problem. De International Olympic Committee (IOC) did ban Russian athletes from participating in de Olympics because of cheating.  So nutting wrang with banning cheaters from we elections.

Talk half. Leff half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Criminals or people who looking out for your best interest?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

French Guiana looking forward to competitive IGG

French Guiana looking forward to competitive IGG

Nov 23, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The French Guiana delegation arrived yesterday, excited for Friday’s start of the Inter Guiana Games that will see them taking on Guyana and Suriname in...
Read More
Saudi Arabia fight back to stun Lionel Messi’s Argentina in World Cup opener

Saudi Arabia fight back to stun Lionel Messi’s...

Nov 23, 2022

IGG prep forces MVP Sports Futsal Tournament’s rescheduling

IGG prep forces MVP Sports Futsal Tournament’s...

Nov 23, 2022

Inter-agency domino competition set for Nov 25-27

Inter-agency domino competition set for Nov 25-27

Nov 23, 2022

Den Amstel, Uitvlugt to battle in tonight’s West Demerara zone finals

Den Amstel, Uitvlugt to battle in tonight’s...

Nov 23, 2022

Sports gear for Police Force from overseas

Sports gear for Police Force from overseas

Nov 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • ALL IN A DAY

    Kaieteur News – A young boy lives in the countryside with his family. His father is a Cow Herder and also a farmer.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]