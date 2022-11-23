Voters list for local government’s election published – GECOM

Kaieteur News – Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Mervin Williams on Tuesday said that no voters list for the upcoming Local Government Elections has been published, but according to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that is ‘far from the truth’.

The MP was at the time speaking at a Press Conference when he said, “We are 20 days away from the day for nomination, now the Local Government Elections Authority Act addresses the preparation for a Register of Voters (RoVs), as of today’s date there is no such list”

GECOM, however, in a Press Release issued just moments before Williams made his statement related that it has already posted the Revised List of Electors (RLE) in the public domain for scrutiny.

“GECOM has posted the Revised List of Electors (RLE), in the public domain for scrutiny in compliance with the Regulation which mandates that this be done for the statutory required twenty one (21) days with effect from November 4, 2022,” stated the agency.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward clarified too that although the RLE is not yet uploaded to the Elections Commission’s website, it has been posted throughout all the divisions across the country.

The Elections Commission in its statement disclosed that it had to make this known after a group of protestors on Monday showed up in front of the its office with placards stating: ‘GECOM it’s long overdue’, ‘21 days and still no OLV (Official list of voters) List’, ‘GECOM stop the nonsense and clean the list’, ‘21 days to Nomination Day’, ‘where is the OLV’.

GECOM labeled the phrases seen as “grossly inaccurate information” and added that, “It is, therefore, wholly misleading for any person or organization to perpetuate the disinformation that the publication of the RoVs (Registers of Voters (voters list) is overdue”.

The Elections Commission also sought to address the Opposition’s calls for the list to be sanitized by stating that, “its operations continue to be guided by the applicable constitutional and legal provisions.

Opposition members including Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton have iterated consistently that it is their view that the list that GECOM wants to use may be bloated and needs to be cleaned from dead voters and those who might be living abroad.

GECOM reminded in its release, that names on the list are taken from the National Register of Registrants (NRR) and to remove anyone from the NRR without any legal basis would be unlawful.

The Elections Commission added that removal of names from the NRR can only be done “legally through the receipt of monthly death reports from the General Registers Office (GRO) and through the Objections aspect of any Claims and Objections exercise, which allows for any elector, or suitably accredited Scrutineers of Political Parties, to object to the inclusion of the names in the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE), who may not be eligible for inclusion”.