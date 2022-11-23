Latest update November 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teens arrested for assaulting Police Constable

Nov 23, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Two teenagers were on Tuesday arrested for assaulting a Police Constable at Republic Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Quincy King

In custody are 18-year-old Quincy King and 19-year-old Christopher Abrams both of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

Christopher Abrams

According to Police, at about 08:00h, the duo assaulted the police identified as Constable Fredricks who was attempting to provide them with traffic instructions in the vicinity of a pedestrian crossing.

The teens failed to adhere to the instructions of the Constable. The entire ordeal was caught on camera and shared across social media. Police said that Abrams was seen in the video punching the Constable repeatedly before the Law Enforcement Officer fell to the ground. The Constable defended himself by punching Abrams as he attempted to escape on his motorcycle.

The Constable was forced to seek medical attention following the fight. He was treated and sent away.

Meanwhile, the teens are expected to be slapped with charges soon.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Criminals or people who looking out for your best interest?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

French Guiana looking forward to competitive IGG

French Guiana looking forward to competitive IGG

Nov 23, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The French Guiana delegation arrived yesterday, excited for Friday’s start of the Inter Guiana Games that will see them taking on Guyana and Suriname in...
Read More
Saudi Arabia fight back to stun Lionel Messi’s Argentina in World Cup opener

Saudi Arabia fight back to stun Lionel Messi’s...

Nov 23, 2022

IGG prep forces MVP Sports Futsal Tournament’s rescheduling

IGG prep forces MVP Sports Futsal Tournament’s...

Nov 23, 2022

Inter-agency domino competition set for Nov 25-27

Inter-agency domino competition set for Nov 25-27

Nov 23, 2022

Den Amstel, Uitvlugt to battle in tonight’s West Demerara zone finals

Den Amstel, Uitvlugt to battle in tonight’s...

Nov 23, 2022

Sports gear for Police Force from overseas

Sports gear for Police Force from overseas

Nov 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • ALL IN A DAY

    Kaieteur News – A young boy lives in the countryside with his family. His father is a Cow Herder and also a farmer.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]