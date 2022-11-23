Teens arrested for assaulting Police Constable

Kaieteur News – Two teenagers were on Tuesday arrested for assaulting a Police Constable at Republic Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

In custody are 18-year-old Quincy King and 19-year-old Christopher Abrams both of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

According to Police, at about 08:00h, the duo assaulted the police identified as Constable Fredricks who was attempting to provide them with traffic instructions in the vicinity of a pedestrian crossing.

The teens failed to adhere to the instructions of the Constable. The entire ordeal was caught on camera and shared across social media. Police said that Abrams was seen in the video punching the Constable repeatedly before the Law Enforcement Officer fell to the ground. The Constable defended himself by punching Abrams as he attempted to escape on his motorcycle.

The Constable was forced to seek medical attention following the fight. He was treated and sent away.

Meanwhile, the teens are expected to be slapped with charges soon.