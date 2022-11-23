Suspect in Linden Teacher’s murder found dead

Kaieteur News – Leston Baynes, the 28-year-old truck driver who was the suspect in the stabbing death of 22-year-old Kelly Charlotte, was on Tuesday morning found dead in an abandoned house at Wismar, Linden.

Commander Hugh Winter, Regional Police Division #10, said that Baynes’ body was found hanging in the abandoned house. Police were on the hunt for the 28-year-old man following the killing of Charlotte on Sunday night.

Police said that at about 06:40h, Silver Baynes a 54-year-old businessman of Wismar, Linden called the Wismar Police Station and reported that he received information that his nephew Leston Baynes’ boy was hanging in an abandoned house at Andy Ville, Wismar.

“Shortly after, at about 07:00 hrs, Police visited the scene. A rank examined the body, but no mark of violence was seen on the exposed part. The body was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where Leseton Baynes was pronounced dead by Doctor Dorrego,” Police said in a press release.

Baynes’ body is currently at G. Jetsto Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

On Sunday night, Baynes stabbed Charlotte, a teacher of the Christianburg Primary School and mother of his son to death at One Mile Extension, Wismar, Linden.

Police in a report said that at about 10:00h on Sunday, the suspect visited the home and collected his son and at about 21:15h, he returned with the child. On his arrival, Charlotte went to the front door to collect the child and upon opening the door, she met her demise.

The deceased’s sister, 27-year-old Rayan Prince said she was in the kitchen when she heard her sister shouting and calling her name. She said she ran to the front of the house where she saw the suspect stabbing her sister with a knife.

“I tried holding she, and this boy looking at me with the knife…I could not have done anything else, I run in the bedroom with my kids and that was it, the kids saw everything…I went into the bedroom and called the Police,” the distraught woman told Kaieteur News.

The traumatised woman told Kaieteur News that her sister was stabbed several times before the suspect dropped the knife and made good his escape.

Charlotte had only recently ended her abusive relationship with Baynes and was residing with Prince. She died on her way to the Linden Hospital Complex, where she was being transported by police and relatives. The woman’s body was taken to the Pensioner’s Funeral Home, and is awaiting a post-mortem examination.