Sports gear for Police Force from overseas

– As moves made to enhance Youth and Sports Clubs around the country

Kaieteur News – As the Police around the country continue their community relation drive with a lot of emphasis on Youths and sports, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) received more assistance from a number of agencies and persons from home and abroad.

The most recent donor of some footballs and a quantity of cricket gear is the New York Police Department (NYPD) of the United States of America.

The donation, which was made on Tuesday at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, was done by long standing supporter and member of the NYPD Cricket team, Mr. Shariyaar Hussain to Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag.) Mr. Ravindradat Budhram.

It is not the first time that the NYPD is assisting the Police force with sports gear thus concretizing a longstanding relationship between the two organizations which started some time ago.

Budhram, after receiving the donation, stated that the sports gear received will go a long way in enhancing the GPF Youth and sports drive. He said that the items will be given to the various Police Youth Groups across the country, to keep the youths meaningfully engaged while keeping them active.

The community relations and youth and sports club drive has been one of the main pillars of acting commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken in his quest to foster better relationship between the police and the community. Hicken has been in the forefront in spearheading this initiative. (Samuel Whyte)