Police arrest suspects in Laing Avenue killing

Kaieteur News – Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have arrested two suspects who were wanted in connection with the murder of Dexter McFarlene of Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. The duo was arrested at No. 53 Village, Corentyne, Berbice on Monday.
Regional Commander Shivpersaud Bhaccus said the men, one of whom is a teenager, were arrested between 16:00h and 17:45h during an intelligence-led operation.
The older suspect has been identified as Shemroy Patterson, 23, a security guard of Lot 164 Castello Housing Scheme and Linden and the other suspect is a 16-year-old of Albouystown. The duo is currently assisting police with the investigation.
Meanwhile, Police Tuesday night issued a wanted bulletin for 30-year-old Andrew Ridley called ‘Aids Man’ of 173 Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.
On November 11, 2022, a shoot-out between four men at Laing Avenue resulted in the death of Mc Farlene who was on his way home, just a few meters away from where he was shot.
Kaieteur News had initially reported that McFarlene had just stepped out from a bus when he was shot. He reportedly fell into a drain where he remained motionless while the shooters escaped. The bullet was reportedly not intended for McFarlene, but for a lone gunman who was being chased through Laing Avenue by three men.
Police reported that three men were seen running behind one another. The man being chased reportedly turned off from Front Road, West Ruimveldt, and onto Laing Avenue, where McFarlene was walking at the time.
As the gunmen pursued the man they were chasing, one of them opened fire behind him and a bullet struck McFarlene instead, killing him. Crime Scene Detectives who visited the scene shortly after said that McFarlane’s body bore a single gunshot wound to the left side chest.
The gunmen were chasing their target all the way from Independence Boulevard.
