NGSA set for May 3 & 4, 2023 – Education Minister

Kaieteur News – The 2023 sitting of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations will be held on May 3 and 4, Education Minister Priya Manickchand announced Tuesday via a Facebook post.

Manickchand said that the results for the said examinations will be made available by July 11, 2023.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the conduct of the assessments in 2020, 2021 and 2022. However, the Education Minister said that her Ministry intends to have the exams return to a state of normalcy.

“So in 2023 the assessment is going to be taken on the 3rd and 4th of May, and results are going to be ready by 11th of July. I hope you see that we don’t want you guessing, we want this to be as very predictable,” Minister Manickchand explained.

According to the Minister, the children who are going to write the assessment next year are students who would have been affected by the pandemic and came out of school while being in Grade Three.

Taking that into consideration, she said, “we are very conscious of that and the work that was lost at the time that cannot re-catch back or repair and so that was a conscious, very studied decision taken and we are very happy to tell you this.”

The 2023 assessment will be based on the Grade Five curriculum and then a consolidated curriculum but “we ask you to remember that concepts from Grade Three and Four are also tested and it would be concepts from Grades Three and Four consolidated curriculum.”

As reported, the consolidated curriculum, which was introduced back in 2021, was designed by the Ministry of Education to enable pupils to get back on track with work they missed after being away from schools for a while. Schools in Guyana had been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had reopened back in September 2021.

Earlier this year more than 16,000 students wrote the NGSA examinations at some 509 institutions across the country, which was entirely conducted by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

The candidates were tested in four subjects namely, Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies. In each subject area, the assessments consisted of two papers, Paper One with multiple choice questions, and Paper Two with essay-type or open-ended questions.