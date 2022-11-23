NBS mortgage payments can now be paid via MMG

Kaieteur News – Customers of the New Building Society (NBS) will no longer have to join a queue or walk with large sums of cash to pay their mortgages, as they can now make their payments using Mobile Money Guyana (MMG+). NBS launched the new MMG payment option at its head office located on Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown yesterday.

Present at the simple ceremony were Senior Minister with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, General Manager of MMG+, Bobita Ram and Chairman of the NBS, Dr. Nanda Gopaul among other special invitees.

General Manager of mmg+ Bobita Ram, during the launching of the service at NBS office in Georgetown, said that mmg+ will continue to expand the variety of options for its customers to conduct business with the convenience and security of cashless transactions.

“We are building on a culture of safety and convenience, and we are giving our customers as many options as we can to make their payments the easy way. Customers can now conduct almost any transaction and this includes sending money, utility payments, hire purchase installments, school fees, bridge tolls, fuel payments, mortgage payments and many more. The app itself is also very secure and has a user-friendly interface,” Ram said.

Ram added that the service is even used by many Guyanese in the diaspora to pay utilities back home.

“Today people in the diaspora use it in a more informal way but we are extending the service [in 2023] to members of the diaspora for much needed payment services back home…in the coming year you can look forward to more innovation and enhancement”.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, applauded NBS for taking the bold step of being the first bank to come onboard with mmg+ and encouraged other businesses to also subscribe to the service.

“When we speak about the transformation of our country, that transformation and modernization to which we aspire is not only about new bridges, new highways… that modernization is also about modernizing and transforming the way we do business and the way we interact with each other and the use of this digital technology is very much a part of the modern way of doing business, it makes a big difference in people’s quality of life. I hope it is a step that many other businesses will replicate…I want to call on every single user and owner of a mobile phone to avail yourself of the convenience of this technology”.

He also called on several other financial institutions and businesses as well as any individual who has a cell phone, to ensure that they use the available technology afforded by MMG to do business or make digital payments, instead of joining countless lines around the country daily.

Chairman of NBS, Dr. Nanda Gopaul, in his remarks said that he is positive that in the 83 years of the company’s operations, it is taking a step forward with mmg+.

“This is a vision that has arrived but should have been implemented years ago… it is in response to our several thousand mortgagers who throughout the length and breadth of this country want to come out of the line and to come out of the habit of walking with bulks of money in their wallets….we can never ever be more right than to work with mmg+ to deliver a service to our customers that will make life easy for them”.

The more than 10,000 customers of the New Building Society (NBS) will benefit from this new service.