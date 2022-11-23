Inter-agency domino competition set for Nov 25-27

Latest update November 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 23, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee will host a domino tournament as part of their annual end-of-the-year three-day sporting event.
The tournament is catering for all Ministries and Government agencies, where cash incentives, along with trophies will be on offer.
On November 25 – 27, teams will be in action at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac, vying for the Prime Minister and Ministry of Housing and Water trophies.
On November 25, the event gets going from 4:30 pm, while on November 26, action starts at 11:30 am. The final day of the tournament will start at 9:30 am.
Event coordinator, James Lewis, said this year’s event will be his last owing to the difficulty in securing sponsorship.
