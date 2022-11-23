Latest update November 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Inter-agency domino competition set for Nov 25-27

Nov 23, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee will host a domino tournament as part of their annual end-of-the-year three-day sporting event.

The tournament is catering for all Ministries and Government agencies, where cash incentives, along with trophies will be on offer.

On November 25 – 27, teams will be in action at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac, vying for the Prime Minister and Ministry of Housing and Water trophies.

On November 25, the event gets going from 4:30 pm, while on November 26, action starts at 11:30 am. The final day of the tournament will start at 9:30 am.

Event coordinator, James Lewis, said this year’s event will be his last owing to the difficulty in securing sponsorship.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Criminals or people who looking out for your best interest?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

French Guiana looking forward to competitive IGG

French Guiana looking forward to competitive IGG

Nov 23, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The French Guiana delegation arrived yesterday, excited for Friday’s start of the Inter Guiana Games that will see them taking on Guyana and Suriname in...
Read More
Saudi Arabia fight back to stun Lionel Messi’s Argentina in World Cup opener

Saudi Arabia fight back to stun Lionel Messi’s...

Nov 23, 2022

IGG prep forces MVP Sports Futsal Tournament’s rescheduling

IGG prep forces MVP Sports Futsal Tournament’s...

Nov 23, 2022

Inter-agency domino competition set for Nov 25-27

Inter-agency domino competition set for Nov 25-27

Nov 23, 2022

Den Amstel, Uitvlugt to battle in tonight’s West Demerara zone finals

Den Amstel, Uitvlugt to battle in tonight’s...

Nov 23, 2022

Sports gear for Police Force from overseas

Sports gear for Police Force from overseas

Nov 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • ALL IN A DAY

    Kaieteur News – A young boy lives in the countryside with his family. His father is a Cow Herder and also a farmer.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]