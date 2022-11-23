Latest update November 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

IGG prep forces MVP Sports Futsal Tournament’s rescheduling

Nov 23, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The ongoing Petra organized MVP Sports Futsal Tournament has had its semifinal date pushed backed from Wednesday, November 23, to Saturday, December 3.

It was recently revealed that the impending International engagement required that the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) along with National Sports Commission (NSC) shutdown several venues for last minute maintenance ahead of the 2022 Inter Guiana Games, which begins on Thursday.

The Tournament is currently being hosted at the National Gymnasium.

In a statement from Petra, it read, “The semi-finals scheduled for tomorrow have now been rescheduled for 3rd December 2022. This is due to the unavailability of the venue due to adherence to protocols being instituted for the upcoming Inter Guiana Games.”

Meanwhile, when the penultimate playing date for the 2022 edition of the Futsal tournament is contested, it will see the final four in both the Men’s and Women’s Divisions collide to decide who enters the finale.

The female division will kick off proceedings at what is expected to be a minted venue as Fruta Conquerors go head to head with GT Panthers in the first semifinal, while Police tackle Tiger Bay to decide the other finalist.

After that, the men spring into action with the first semifinal that features giant killing teams, Stabroek Ballers and Future Stars. The winner of that match faces the victor of the Gold is Money versus Bent Street-encounter.

At stake for the men – the Championship prize of $500,000, while the runner up will have to settle for $300,000, third place carts off with $200,000 and the fourth place finisher walks away with $100,000.

Additionally, the winner of each of the six groups in the male division will received $50,000 while second place took home $30,000, third pocketed $20,000 and fourth received $10,000.

In the Women’s division, the Tournament winner pockets $200,000, second place bags $100,000 while third and fourth incentives amount to $50,000 and $25,000, respectively. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award will also be up for grabs in both divisions.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Criminals or people who looking out for your best interest?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

French Guiana looking forward to competitive IGG

French Guiana looking forward to competitive IGG

Nov 23, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The French Guiana delegation arrived yesterday, excited for Friday’s start of the Inter Guiana Games that will see them taking on Guyana and Suriname in...
Read More
Saudi Arabia fight back to stun Lionel Messi’s Argentina in World Cup opener

Saudi Arabia fight back to stun Lionel Messi’s...

Nov 23, 2022

IGG prep forces MVP Sports Futsal Tournament’s rescheduling

IGG prep forces MVP Sports Futsal Tournament’s...

Nov 23, 2022

Inter-agency domino competition set for Nov 25-27

Inter-agency domino competition set for Nov 25-27

Nov 23, 2022

Den Amstel, Uitvlugt to battle in tonight’s West Demerara zone finals

Den Amstel, Uitvlugt to battle in tonight’s...

Nov 23, 2022

Sports gear for Police Force from overseas

Sports gear for Police Force from overseas

Nov 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • ALL IN A DAY

    Kaieteur News – A young boy lives in the countryside with his family. His father is a Cow Herder and also a farmer.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]