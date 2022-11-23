IGG prep forces MVP Sports Futsal Tournament’s rescheduling

Latest update November 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 23, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The ongoing Petra organized MVP Sports Futsal Tournament has had its semifinal date pushed backed from Wednesday, November 23, to Saturday, December 3.
It was recently revealed that the impending International engagement required that the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) along with National Sports Commission (NSC) shutdown several venues for last minute maintenance ahead of the 2022 Inter Guiana Games, which begins on Thursday.
In a statement from Petra, it read, “The semi-finals scheduled for tomorrow have now been rescheduled for 3rd December 2022. This is due to the unavailability of the venue due to adherence to protocols being instituted for the upcoming Inter Guiana Games.”
Meanwhile, when the penultimate playing date for the 2022 edition of the Futsal tournament is contested, it will see the final four in both the Men’s and Women’s Divisions collide to decide who enters the finale.
The female division will kick off proceedings at what is expected to be a minted venue as Fruta Conquerors go head to head with GT Panthers in the first semifinal, while Police tackle Tiger Bay to decide the other finalist.
After that, the men spring into action with the first semifinal that features giant killing teams, Stabroek Ballers and Future Stars. The winner of that match faces the victor of the Gold is Money versus Bent Street-encounter.
At stake for the men – the Championship prize of $500,000, while the runner up will have to settle for $300,000, third place carts off with $200,000 and the fourth place finisher walks away with $100,000.
Additionally, the winner of each of the six groups in the male division will received $50,000 while second place took home $30,000, third pocketed $20,000 and fourth received $10,000.
In the Women’s division, the Tournament winner pockets $200,000, second place bags $100,000 while third and fourth incentives amount to $50,000 and $25,000, respectively. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award will also be up for grabs in both divisions.
