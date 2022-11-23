GFF to conduct first-time female only CONCACAF Level C Coaching Course

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will this week conduct the inaugural female only Concacaf W Level C coaching course for twenty four aspiring female coaches from nine regional associations across Guyana.

This groundbreaking course which represents the GFF’s continued investment in Women football will be delivered through the Federation’s Coach Education Department from November 24 – 29 at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Theoretical and practical sessions will be conducted by GFF acting Technical Director Bryan Joseph and coach Linsworth Gilbert, under the guidance and oversight of Concacaf’s Technical Expert and Coach Developer, Anton Corneal.

Guyana is the fifth country in the Concacaf region to conduct the female only Level C coaching course which aims to provide over 300 women across the region with the opportunity to initiate their pathway into coaching.

“The vision of President Forde is to raise the standard of Women football across Guyana by investing heavily in the education and certification of our female coaches. This course is just the beginning of the long-term support and investment the GFF technical department plans to make in our dedicated female coaches. The knowledge and experience these coaches will gain from this course will have a tremendously positive impact on the quality of players they will go on to developin the coming years, which will contribute vastly to the improvement of our national teams.” Notes Joseph.

Participants will be former and current national players, club and school coaches and community coaches. The course starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. daily.