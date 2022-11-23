Latest update November 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

French Guiana looking forward to competitive IGG

Nov 23, 2022 Sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The French Guiana delegation arrived yesterday, excited for Friday’s start of the Inter Guiana Games that will see them taking on Guyana and Suriname in basketball and athletics (male and female).

The French Guiana basketball team. (Rawle Toney photo)

The 61-member team of officials and athletes is headed by the country’s Territorial Councilor, Mirta Tani, who told Kaieteur News upon arrival at the Princess Ramada Hotel that their athletes are looking forward to the IGG.

The French Guiana track and field team. (Rawle Toney photo)

“We haven’t had the IGG in five years, and this is an important championship for the young athletes of the Guianas. So, we welcome the return and we’re happy to be in Guyana,” Tani said.

She added that despite having the smallest contingent of the three participating countries, French Guiana athletes are more than ready to give their all and make their presence felt in basketball and track and field.

Players from the French territory are known as fierce rivals in basketball and have been particularly good in field events since the inception of their IGG participation.

Meanwhile, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle stated that the Surinamese contingent, headed by Suriname’s Minister of Regional Development and Sport, Gracia Emanuel, is slated to arrive on Thursday morning.

The opening ceremony, Ninvalle said, will take place on Thursday, from 7:00 pm at the Guyana National Stadium.

French Guiana’s officials, headed by the country’s Territorial Councilor, Mirta Tani (third from right) upon their arrival at the Princess Ramada Hotel. (Rawle Toney photo)

Over 500 athletes and officials from three countries will feature at the IGG in the disciplines of Football, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, tennis, badminton, swimming and cycling.

Apart from football, all the other disciplines will feature male and female participation.

The National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue, the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora, the National Aquatic Centre, the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and National Gymnasium are the venues being used.

Catering to student-athletes at the U-20 level, the IGG was last held in 2017 in Suriname and first took place in 1967.
Football (basketball started in 1972) was the first sport played between Guyana and Suriname at the Inter-Guiana Games.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Criminals or people who looking out for your best interest?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

French Guiana looking forward to competitive IGG

French Guiana looking forward to competitive IGG

Nov 23, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The French Guiana delegation arrived yesterday, excited for Friday’s start of the Inter Guiana Games that will see them taking on Guyana and Suriname in...
Read More
Saudi Arabia fight back to stun Lionel Messi’s Argentina in World Cup opener

Saudi Arabia fight back to stun Lionel Messi’s...

Nov 23, 2022

IGG prep forces MVP Sports Futsal Tournament’s rescheduling

IGG prep forces MVP Sports Futsal Tournament’s...

Nov 23, 2022

Inter-agency domino competition set for Nov 25-27

Inter-agency domino competition set for Nov 25-27

Nov 23, 2022

Den Amstel, Uitvlugt to battle in tonight’s West Demerara zone finals

Den Amstel, Uitvlugt to battle in tonight’s...

Nov 23, 2022

Sports gear for Police Force from overseas

Sports gear for Police Force from overseas

Nov 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • ALL IN A DAY

    Kaieteur News – A young boy lives in the countryside with his family. His father is a Cow Herder and also a farmer.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]