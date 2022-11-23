French Guiana looking forward to competitive IGG

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The French Guiana delegation arrived yesterday, excited for Friday’s start of the Inter Guiana Games that will see them taking on Guyana and Suriname in basketball and athletics (male and female).

The 61-member team of officials and athletes is headed by the country’s Territorial Councilor, Mirta Tani, who told Kaieteur News upon arrival at the Princess Ramada Hotel that their athletes are looking forward to the IGG.

“We haven’t had the IGG in five years, and this is an important championship for the young athletes of the Guianas. So, we welcome the return and we’re happy to be in Guyana,” Tani said.

She added that despite having the smallest contingent of the three participating countries, French Guiana athletes are more than ready to give their all and make their presence felt in basketball and track and field.

Players from the French territory are known as fierce rivals in basketball and have been particularly good in field events since the inception of their IGG participation.

Meanwhile, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle stated that the Surinamese contingent, headed by Suriname’s Minister of Regional Development and Sport, Gracia Emanuel, is slated to arrive on Thursday morning.

The opening ceremony, Ninvalle said, will take place on Thursday, from 7:00 pm at the Guyana National Stadium.

Over 500 athletes and officials from three countries will feature at the IGG in the disciplines of Football, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, tennis, badminton, swimming and cycling.

Apart from football, all the other disciplines will feature male and female participation.

The National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue, the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora, the National Aquatic Centre, the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and National Gymnasium are the venues being used.

Catering to student-athletes at the U-20 level, the IGG was last held in 2017 in Suriname and first took place in 1967.

Football (basketball started in 1972) was the first sport played between Guyana and Suriname at the Inter-Guiana Games.