Fourth Edition of the ‘Who’s Who in Guyana’ Business Directory launched

Kaieteur News – The Fourth Edition of the, ‘Who’s Who in Guyana’ Business Directory was officially launched at the Marriot Hotel on Sunday by the Tourism Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond.

This year the Magazine features 215 businesses, compared to 74 when the first edition was launched in 2019. Giving some insights into the Magazine, Vishnu Doerga of Action Invest Caribbean Inc. noted that while the economy is driven by the extractive sector, there is a strong future in the agriculture, manufacturing and tourism sectors.

“I’d like us to be very happy that we are a country that is laden with opportunities and that we use this tool as well to promote Guyana,” Doerga said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment, Peter Ramsaroop, while delivering remarks at the launch, spoke of the huge potential for business development in Guyana.

“Do not be left behind, be involved, listen to his Excellency and our Administration as we put our plans together. It is all for enabling the Private Sector, to be able to deliver better on their services and for every citizen of Guyana regardless of our race of colour, texture of our hair or political affiliation, all of us have the opportunity to benefit from our prosperity,” Ramsaroop said.

The British High Commission has also been very supportive of the Magazine and continues to support any advancement of the magazine according to British High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E. Jane Miller.

“The Growth in the number of people here and the directory says something about what’s happening here in Guyana as it relates to the incredible growth and huge opportunities for the Private Sector. A business directory like this will be so useful for them to understand, who is here, who are the people that are delivering services, who can they potentially partner with in the future,” Ambassador Miller said.

According to its website, the directory ‘serves organizations seeking to invest in build and/or expand various forms of strategic alliances in Guyana. It is organised by economic sectors and provides a customized layout of company profiles, contact information, and photographs of key players within the organization: directors, senior executives, and management.’ (DPI)