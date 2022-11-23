Fire destroys section of New Amsterdam house

Latest update November 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 23, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Fire of unknown origin destroyed a section of a two-storey house located at Princess Elizabeth Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
According to reports, the house was occupied by a vagrant identified as 57-year-old Aleacia Globewarner. The old two-storey wooden was owned by Dr. Chand, a Gynecologist who has since died.
Police in a Press Release said that at about 22:50h on Monday, Globewarner was asleep in the lower flat of the building when awaken by heat and smoke coming from the southern section of the lower flat.
“…As a result of same Aleacia Globewarner [said] as the heat became intensify… Aleacia eventually threw combustibles into the fire and managed to quickly ran out the building,” Police said.
The Guyana Fire Service (New Amsterdam), Berbice Department Tenders No. 101 and 74, and Water Carrier No. 7 were immediately summoned to the location where the blaze was contained.
Investigations are ongoing.
