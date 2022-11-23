Latest update November 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Den Amstel, Uitvlugt to battle in tonight’s West Demerara zone finals

Nov 23, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Den Amstel and Uitvlugt will clash in tonight’s inter-ward finals for the West Demerara zone at the National Track and Field Centre.

The One Guyana President’s Cup trophy that will be up for grabs in the Regional Tournament.

The two teams will meet following their respective triumph in the Semi-finals, setting up a mouth-watering climax.

Uitvlugt and the Pouderoyen played to a 1 – 1 draw at the end of regulation and went down to kicks from the penalty mark to decide the winner.

In the end, the highly enthused crowd saw Uitvlugt coming out victorious 5-4.

In the other semi-finals, Den Amstel were made to toil by Stewartville for their 2 – 0 win, thanks to goals from Ruben Dainty (2’) and Jeffery Perriera (85’).

Action tonight will kick off at 18:00hrs, with Pouderoyen playing Stewartville in the third-place playoff.

Following the conclusion of the West Demerara zone, the Region 3 team will be selected, comprising of the zone’s best players, to vie for the chance to lay claim on the President’s Cup trophy in the Regional tournament.

At the Regional Tournament, each player will receive $80,000 for their participation, with the captain and head coach receiving $100,000 in a one-off payment.

For every match won up to the quarter-finals, teams will pocket $200,000 and teams reaching the semi-finals are set to collect $400,000.

The winning team will take home $2M and second-place $1M.

The inaugural President’s Cup tournament is a collaborative effort between the Government of Guyana, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation. (Rawle Toney)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Criminals or people who looking out for your best interest?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

French Guiana looking forward to competitive IGG

French Guiana looking forward to competitive IGG

Nov 23, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The French Guiana delegation arrived yesterday, excited for Friday’s start of the Inter Guiana Games that will see them taking on Guyana and Suriname in...
Read More
Saudi Arabia fight back to stun Lionel Messi’s Argentina in World Cup opener

Saudi Arabia fight back to stun Lionel Messi’s...

Nov 23, 2022

IGG prep forces MVP Sports Futsal Tournament’s rescheduling

IGG prep forces MVP Sports Futsal Tournament’s...

Nov 23, 2022

Inter-agency domino competition set for Nov 25-27

Inter-agency domino competition set for Nov 25-27

Nov 23, 2022

Den Amstel, Uitvlugt to battle in tonight’s West Demerara zone finals

Den Amstel, Uitvlugt to battle in tonight’s...

Nov 23, 2022

Sports gear for Police Force from overseas

Sports gear for Police Force from overseas

Nov 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • ALL IN A DAY

    Kaieteur News – A young boy lives in the countryside with his family. His father is a Cow Herder and also a farmer.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]