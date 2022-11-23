Den Amstel, Uitvlugt to battle in tonight’s West Demerara zone finals

Kaieteur News – Den Amstel and Uitvlugt will clash in tonight’s inter-ward finals for the West Demerara zone at the National Track and Field Centre.

The two teams will meet following their respective triumph in the Semi-finals, setting up a mouth-watering climax.

Uitvlugt and the Pouderoyen played to a 1 – 1 draw at the end of regulation and went down to kicks from the penalty mark to decide the winner.

In the end, the highly enthused crowd saw Uitvlugt coming out victorious 5-4.

In the other semi-finals, Den Amstel were made to toil by Stewartville for their 2 – 0 win, thanks to goals from Ruben Dainty (2’) and Jeffery Perriera (85’).

Action tonight will kick off at 18:00hrs, with Pouderoyen playing Stewartville in the third-place playoff.

Following the conclusion of the West Demerara zone, the Region 3 team will be selected, comprising of the zone’s best players, to vie for the chance to lay claim on the President’s Cup trophy in the Regional tournament.

At the Regional Tournament, each player will receive $80,000 for their participation, with the captain and head coach receiving $100,000 in a one-off payment.

For every match won up to the quarter-finals, teams will pocket $200,000 and teams reaching the semi-finals are set to collect $400,000.

The winning team will take home $2M and second-place $1M.

The inaugural President’s Cup tournament is a collaborative effort between the Government of Guyana, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation. (Rawle Toney)