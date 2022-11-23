Den Amstel, Uitvlugt to battle in tonight’s West Demerara zone finals

Latest update November 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 23, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Den Amstel and Uitvlugt will clash in tonight’s inter-ward finals for the West Demerara zone at the National Track and Field Centre.
The two teams will meet following their respective triumph in the Semi-finals, setting up a mouth-watering climax.
Uitvlugt and the Pouderoyen played to a 1 – 1 draw at the end of regulation and went down to kicks from the penalty mark to decide the winner.
In the end, the highly enthused crowd saw Uitvlugt coming out victorious 5-4.
In the other semi-finals, Den Amstel were made to toil by Stewartville for their 2 – 0 win, thanks to goals from Ruben Dainty (2’) and Jeffery Perriera (85’).
Action tonight will kick off at 18:00hrs, with Pouderoyen playing Stewartville in the third-place playoff.
Following the conclusion of the West Demerara zone, the Region 3 team will be selected, comprising of the zone’s best players, to vie for the chance to lay claim on the President’s Cup trophy in the Regional tournament.
At the Regional Tournament, each player will receive $80,000 for their participation, with the captain and head coach receiving $100,000 in a one-off payment.
For every match won up to the quarter-finals, teams will pocket $200,000 and teams reaching the semi-finals are set to collect $400,000.
The winning team will take home $2M and second-place $1M.
The inaugural President’s Cup tournament is a collaborative effort between the Government of Guyana, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation. (Rawle Toney)
Criminals or people who looking out for your best interest?
Nov 23, 2022By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The French Guiana delegation arrived yesterday, excited for Friday’s start of the Inter Guiana Games that will see them taking on Guyana and Suriname in...
Nov 23, 2022
Nov 23, 2022
Nov 23, 2022
Nov 23, 2022
Nov 23, 2022
Kaieteur News – I suffered serious ailments recently and with my personal budget I had to travel to Georgetown Public... more
Kaieteur News – A young boy lives in the countryside with his family. His father is a Cow Herder and also a farmer.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]