Body found under bridge identified

Latest update November 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 23, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The decomposing remains of a man found under a bridge at Schuler and Gomes Optical Services on Brickdam was on Tuesday identified.
According to police the body has been identified as Abdool Shaheed Khan of 137 Best Road Squatting Area, West Coast Demerara (WCD). An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Khan’s body was found on Wednesday last after a foul scent became unbearable to the owner of the private eye clinic, Don Gomes, and other residents living close by.
Gomes had told Reporters that he became aware of the foul smell since the previous Sunday, but did not know where it was coming from. He reportedly cleaned his premises and washed his entire yard with all kinds of detergents but the smell remained and got worse. Last Wednesday it became unbearable and Gomes along with some helpers traced the scent to the section of a drain in front of his premises that was covered with planks. They removed the planks only to discover the body of a dead man.
