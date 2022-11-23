$10M in Ganja found at No. 78 Village sea dam

Latest update November 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 23, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Tuesday found some $10M worth of marijuana stashed on the No. 78 Village Sea dam, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.
A Press Release from CANU said that during a thorough search of the area, several parcels of suspected cannabis hidden behind a wooden structure were found on the sea dam.
“Officers made checks around the area in an attempt to identify and apprehend the individuals but were unsuccessful,” the Press Release said.
The parcels of narcotics were taken to CANU’s Skeldon Office, Corentyne, Berbice where they were tested and positively identified as cannabis. The cannabis weighed 79.6kg with a street value of approximately G$10M.
Investigations are ongoing.
