UK citizen fined for assaulting ‘Guyanese Critic’

Nov 22, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Olivia Reneesia Bazilio, a 28-year-old British citizen and of Lot 281 Blue Saki Drive South Ruimveldt, Georgetown was on Monday fined for assaulting Mikhail Rodrigues, aka ‘Guyanese Critic’.

Olivia Reneesia Bazilio

The woman appeared at Sparendaam Magistrate’ Court before Magistrate Alisha   George. She pleaded guilty and was fined $15,000. A video recording was circulated on social media recently showing an altercation between the accused and Rodrigues.

