UK citizen fined for assaulting ‘Guyanese Critic’

Latest update November 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 22, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Olivia Reneesia Bazilio, a 28-year-old British citizen and of Lot 281 Blue Saki Drive South Ruimveldt, Georgetown was on Monday fined for assaulting Mikhail Rodrigues, aka ‘Guyanese Critic’.
The woman appeared at Sparendaam Magistrate’ Court before Magistrate Alisha George. She pleaded guilty and was fined $15,000. A video recording was circulated on social media recently showing an altercation between the accused and Rodrigues.
Criminals or people who looking out for your best interest?
Nov 22, 2022Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Championships… – Patrick Harvey adjudged Best Boxer Kaieteur News – Three entertaining nights of boxing in the 2022 Lennox Blackmoore National...
Nov 22, 2022
Nov 22, 2022
Nov 22, 2022
Nov 22, 2022
Nov 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – Dr. Persaud is the constitutional affairs advisor to President Ali. He returned home after 40 years... more
Kaieteur News – Guyanese have dropped their guards following a period of almost 3 months in which there were no COVID-19... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]