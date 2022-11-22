Two Berbice men die of COVID-19, as death toll rises to 1,283

Kaieteur News – After reporting that the last COVID-19 death on September 15 last, the Ministry of Health on Monday revealed that two men from Region Six are now the country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities.

The men, a 43-year-old and a 93-year-old, the Ministry said died on Sunday while receiving treatment a medical institution. As a result of this Guyana’s COVID-19 death has moved to 1,283.

Meanwhile, via it latest dashboard, the Ministry revealed that four patients are currently admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), within the last 24-hours only four new cases were recorded bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 71,545. The dashboard also shows that five persons are institutional isolation, 81 are in home isolation and to date a total of 70,172 persons have recovered from the virus. Only last week Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony reiterated the call for older persons, who received their first and second doses at least four to six months ago, to take their COVID-19 booster shots. He also noted that there has been a slight upward trend in new Covid-19 cases. Persons in the older age category, he noted, are presenting a severe form of COVID-19 and may require hospitalisation. “We have been encouraging people 50 years and older to come and get their booster shots because they are more vulnerable. As you get older, some people would start getting chronic non-communicable diseases which put you at risk for COVID-19,” the health minister pointed out during Wednesday’s COVID-19 Update.

The number of older persons receiving booster doses is lower than anticipated, thus, Dr. Anthony is encouraging them to get boosted. “If you are not boosted, then, your immunity would drop and if your immunity drops, then you will become more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection,” he said. The health minister also highlighted the importance of getting tested for COVID-19 since it helps to differentiate between flu and COVID-19. “I would encourage people even if they have flu-like symptoms because the presentation of COVID has changed and a lot of people might have flu-like symptoms which include fever, cough, and runny nose,” Minister Anthony pointed out.