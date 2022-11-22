North Soesdyke win EBDCA SPL T10

Kaieteur News – North Soesdyke defeated Farm by 80 runs to win the final of the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association SPL T10 which was contested recently at Farm.

North Soesdyke batted first and managed 159-4. J. Hinckson made 44, S. Yearwood 39 and T. Gonsalves 33. Farm responded with 79-6. K. Morris scored 30. A. Persaud claimed 3-10 and K. Leitch 2-8.

In the semi finals, Herstelling A scored 106-2 while North Soesdyke replied with 112-2.

Farm made 112-7 and Eccles scored 84-7 in reply. The winning team received $500,000. K. Morris took the best bowler and J. Hinckson the best bowler awards. Kaysia Schultz collected the emerging player prize.