Linden teacher stabbed to death

…after ending abusive relationship with child father

Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old teacher was on Sunday night reportedly stabbed to death by her son’s father at One Mile Extension, Wismar, Linden.

Dead is Kelly Charlotte, a teacher of the Christianburg Primary School.

According to reports, the suspect, Leston Baynes, a 28-year-old truck driver stabbed Charlotte to death just after returning their son.

Police in a report said that at about 10:00h on Sunday, the suspect visited the home and collected his son and at about 21:15h, he returned with the child. On his arrival, Charlotte went to the front door to collect the child and upon opening the door, she met her demise.

The deceased’s sister, 27-year-old Rayan Prince said she was in the kitchen when she heard her sister shouting and calling her name. She said she ran to the front of the house where she saw the suspect stabbing her sister with a knife.

“Last night she said he came to drop back the child and this boy (the suspect) come and stabbing my sister all about she body. I tried holding she, and this boy looking at me with the knife…I could not have done anything else, I run in the bedroom with my kids and that was it, the kids saw everything…I went into the bedroom and called the police,” the distraught woman told Kaieteur News.

The traumatised woman told Kaieteur News that her sister was stabbed several times before the suspect dropped the knife and made good his escape.

Charlotte had only recently ended her abusive relationship with Baynes and was residing with Prince. “I told her she can stay as long as she want because our mother died and she was with me here before she moved with him…his own mother told me they always fighting in the bedroom…,” she told this publication.

Charlotte died on her way to the Linden Hospital Complex, where she was being transported by police and relatives. The woman’s body was taken to the Pensioner’s Funeral Home, and is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Kaieteur News was told that Charlotte had recently started teaching and was focused on caring for her son.

Police are on the hunt for the suspect as investigations continue.