Invaders, CCC 2 record victories in ESCL’s Over-40

Kaieteur News – Invaders Masters and defending champions Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC) 2 registered victories in the latest round of the 2022 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) Over-40, 20-overs competition at Hibernia ground, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Invaders beat Sunrisers by 110 runs while at the same venue, CCC 2 got the better of Queenstown Tigers by 20 runs.

Invaders compiled a formidable 247 all out off 19.4 overs while Sunrisers only responded with 137 in the 18th over.

Gopaul Deen led the way for Invaders with 50, while Roy Gonsalves contributed 41 as Seow Sankar grabbed 3-48 from his maximum four overs. Hubbard Thomas also in the wicket-column with 2-34 (4).

When Sunrisers batted, Gary Ragnauth and Ravi Beharry made 28 and 22 respectively. Richie Bishop was the star-bowler by snaring 4-21 in his four tidy overs.

CCC 2 raced to a competitive 220 all out off 19.5 overs while Queenstown Tigers roared back with 200 in 19.3 overs.

Kumar Dass struck five sixes in his fighting knock off 55 and 41 from Motielall Deepnarine. Ekie Baksh picked up 4-31 off four overs to churn out an excellent bowling performance for the winner. Yaseer Mohamed captured 2-28 from three overs.

For CCC 2, Mohammed proved his all-round capability by top-scoring with 50 laced with five sixes and four fours. Deolall Rooplall contributed a vital 35 as dynamic all-rounders Deepnarine and Dass claimed two wickets apiece.

The seven-team tournament is slated resume this Sunday with three more matches in its preliminary round.

Sunrisers will collide with Hibernia Strikers while Queenstown Tigers will come against Invaders and CCC 2 will trade punches with Ravens Sports Club. Devonshire Castle Sports Club has drawn the bye. Venues to be named soon.

Notably, the tournament is being played in memory of Dave Tajeshwar who was a supporter to softball cricket. His brother Vo is one of the sponsors for the ESCL from its inception.