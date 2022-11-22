GPHC launches probe into death of ECD school teacher

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Monday said that it has launched a thorough investigation into the death of a school teacher who died days after undergoing a surgery at the medical institution.

Dead is, Shonnata Rowena Sawh, who was a teacher at the Mon Repos Nursery School. In a release, the hospital stated that Sawh underwent a cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal surgery) at the hospital and subsequently died on November 18, 2022. Upon receipt of this information, the hospital stated that they immediately launched an investigation to ascertain the facts surrounding the patient’s care and subsequent death.

According to GPHC, a review of the patient’s records indicate that she was admitted on November 15, 2022, for the elective procedure with underlying morbidities which her team ascertained were sufficiently controlled to allow medical clearance for the procedure.

On November 16, Sawh underwent what was described as an uneventful surgery, recovered from anaesthesia, and was transferred to the wards for further recovery as per standard operating procedure, the hospital shared.

On November 17, however, the patient’s condition started to deteriorate to the point where Intensive Care Unit (ICU) care was required, GPHC said. “Subsequently, while receiving care in the ICU, the patient succumbed on Friday, November 18, 2022,” the released stated.

“While we will not divulge the specifics of the patient’s diagnosis and medical management, we are committed to a thorough investigation; where action is required, we are committed to act swiftly on those recommendations of that investigation,” GPHC assured. Additionally, the hospital further noted that it remains committed to providing any support and information to the family of Ms. Sawh as they mourn her unfortunate loss.