Defending Champions GDF share title with Police

Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Championships…

– Patrick Harvey adjudged Best Boxer

Kaieteur News – Three entertaining nights of boxing in the 2022 Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Boxing Championships ended with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Police Boxing Gym finishing as joint Champions.

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) organised event commenced on Friday, November 18, at the National Gymnasium and concluded on Sunday evening. Apart from spirited performances by boxers from the victorious gyms, it was their strength in numbers that propelled them to the title.

Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) finished third with one of their members, Patrick Harvey, copping the Best Boxer award after impressive performances in the Junior Welterweight Division.

Other gyms involved in the tournament were Republican, Vergenoegen, Young Achievers, Rose Hall Jammers and Pace and Power Boxing Gym.

Final night…

Fifteen pulsating bouts were on the card for the final night as the School Boys (40 – 42KG) got the evening going as Youhance Marshall and Shamario Issacs, both fighting out of the red corner, defeated Khumda Alexander and Okenwa Bushel, respectively.

Jeremiah Duncan gained a walkover victory from Joshua Thamabran in the only Juniors (51 – 54KG) bout, while Travis Inverary stopped Garvel Hyman in their Youths Welterweight (63.6KG – 67KG) match.

In the Elites, GDF’s Ronaldo Sutton stunned club mate Komal Kissoon and the spectators with a 2nd round stoppage in their Minimum Weight (46 – 48KG) bout. After that, Deron Williams was clinical in his Flyweight victory against Police club mate, Carlton Wong.

FYF’s Richard Howard triumphed over GDF’s Jermain Grant in a closely contested Light Weight showdown before the female exhibition match between Alesha Jackman and Abiola Jackman unfolded.

Harvey was the next to showcase another best boxer performance when he stopped Junior Hyman in the second round. Apart from the opening bout, Duncan’s walkover decision and Howard’s fight that ended unanimously, the other 12 bouts all end by TKO.

Police’s Donovan Richardson disposed of GDF’s Kerion Vossey in their Welterweight fight while FYF’s Mark Crawford defeated GDF’s Colin Hinds in a Light Middleweight battle.

The Light Heavyweight bout saw FYF’s Brian Harris get past GDF’s Akeem Dublin as Jowart Thomas won the battle of the Cruiserweights against Police team mate Moheen Scott.

In the penultimate showdown of the evening, Emmanuel Pompey was the superior Heavyweight after he prevailed over Kevin Harris. The Super Heavyweights headlined the show but GDF’s Troy Glasgow triumphed over Police’s Tulsi Persaud.

At the conclusion, Terrence Poole and Dexter Marques, representing GDF and Police, respectively, shared the Best Coach award while best referee/judge award was won by Jermaine Craig.

Second night…

The second night of action saw Bushel defeated Ceaafa Chris in the SchoolBoys bout before the Elites took centre stage.

Williams won against Lincoln Murray in the Flyweight Division while Richard Howard and Grant were victorious in the Lightweight Division against Michael Maynard and Anthony Patterson.

Harvey humbled Nadir Walker in their Junior Welterweight fight while Junior Hyman secured his win via a walkover from Christopher Cummings.

For the Welterweights, Kerion Vossey got past Daniel Melville while Donovan Richardson defeated Ishmael Glen. The only Light Heavyweight bout was won by FYF’s Brian Harris, who defeated Police’s Chaves Flemings.

Maheen Scott and Jowart Thomas recorded Cruiserweight wins overs Grenville Harris and Kartel Cort, respectively, while Emmanuel Pompey claimed a Heavyweight walkover victory from Terrence Lindo.

The two Super Heavyweight bouts that concluded the evening saw Troy Glasgow win against Tevon Bell while Persaud got past John Campayne.